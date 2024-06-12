Enhancing the Educational Process in Design and Architecture

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the academic year draws to a close, BeeGraphy proudly announces the widespread adoption of its innovative platform by educational institutions worldwide. Recognizing the importance of adaptive and engaging learning tools, educators of various disciplines have been integrating new technological approaches into their curricula, creating a dynamic and inclusive learning environment.

In this journey BeeGraphy represents a step forward, transforming the educational landscape for design and architecture, by providing a platform that is not only technologically advanced but also intuitive and accessible. Its cloud-based platform for computational designers, architects and engineers offers seamless and cross-platform compatibility without the need for installations. It facilitates real-time collaboration, model sharing via URL, and confident design showcasing without revealing scripts.

By integrating BeeGraphy into their curricula, educators empower students to engage with computational design in a more immersive and collaborative manner, fostering a deeper understanding of complex concepts and cultivating essential skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, and effective communication.

Ko Ji Yoon, CEO of Go Math Academy: "BeeGraphy helps students visualize and understand complex mathematical concepts through hands-on design projects. This approach has proven highly effective in enhancing comprehension and retention."

Laurent Lescop, Lecturer at ENSA (Nantes, France): "By allowing students to experiment with design parameters and instantly visualize the impact of their decisions, BeeGraphy facilitates a seamless transition from theory to practice. The incorporation into university curricula has been enthusiastically received by students."

Plinio Barraza, Professor at Universidad de los Andes: "BeeGraphy's intuitive design and real-time collaboration capabilities make it an ideal choice for teaching computational tools for digital fabrication, replacing traditional, more rigid software."

Grigor Grigoryan, CEO of BeeGraphy, states, "This strategic partnership underscores BeeGraphy's commitment to improving the educational process by providing students with accessible and interactive resources. The primary advantage of BeeGraphy, apart from being cloud-based, is that its tools are free for the students and educators."

In response to the increasing integration of its platform, the Company is establishing a dedicated department to collect feedback from educational institutions and tailor proposals to meet specific needs. Upcoming enhancements will include advanced simulation tools for detailed design testing and expanded collaboration.

Other key features enhancing education process:

Interactive Learning: BeeGraphy's interface allows students to create parametric models and generative algorithms using a visual programming paradigm, making abstract concepts more accessible.

Collaboration: Students can collaborate on projects from anywhere, mirroring professional design environments.

Practical Skills Development: Working with industry-standard tools, students gain hands-on experience, enhancing their job market competitiveness.

Easy Review and Feedback: Lecturers can efficiently review and provide feedback on student projects, while the platform facilitates constructive peer and lecturer feedback.

Documentation: Detailed documentation of design iterations supports educators in tracking student progress.

BeeGraphy is an innovative cloud-based platform for computational design, featuring seamless collaboration, model sharing, and a user-friendly interface. The platform offers advanced parametric design tools for 3D modelers, designers, engineers, and includes a marketplace for a wide range of design resources.

