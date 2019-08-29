Enhancing the Lineup: Hope Orthopedics selects Dr. Daniel Elkin

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Elkin to Hope," said Hope Orthopedics CEO, Lorissa Addabbo. "His commitment to providing excellence in care is reflected in his extensive training and education. I'm so thankful that he chose the Salem community, and that we get to work with him here at Hope!"

Dr. Elkin completed his fellowship at Medstar-Union Memorial Hospital where he worked with recreational, collegiate and professional athletes while covering the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Wizards, Towson Tigers, and Morgan State Bears. "Through my experiences on the field, on the trail and in the mountains, I understand how important it is to get back to doing what you love after an injury. My goal is to shepherd you along the path of recovery, and be your strongest advocate in the process."

He is an avid backcountry skier and mountain biker and has made several trips to Oregon over the past few years. When deciding where he wanted to land after his fellowship, Dr. Elkin knew coming out west would provide the best work-life balance and is looking forward to building his practice and all the recreational pursuits Oregon has to offer.

About Hope Orthopedics:

Hope Orthopedics is a full-service orthopedic practice devoted to the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system, providing general orthopedic and sports medicine, as well as hand therapy and physical therapy. For more information on Hope Orthopedics of Oregon visit www.HopeOrthopedics.com.

