SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhans (CEO Seung-hyun Lee), an Agentic AI company for the enterprise, announced a global outdoor advertising campaign featuring Go grandmaster Lee Sedol.

The campaign spans Times Square in New York, Toronto in Canada, and the Shibuya Scramble in Tokyo, bringing the message to some of the most iconic spots in the world.

Enhans Launches Global Agentic AI Campaign with Lee Sedol in New York Times Square

The outdoor creative features Go grandmaster Lee Sedol alongside Agentic AI, systems built to understand human intent and carry out complex workflows independently. Driven by the slogan 'The Age of Agentic AI,' the campaign captures a changing narrative, positioning the technology as a partner rather than a rival.

"This global campaign shows that we are ready to change how enterprise teams work, using Ontology, Agentic AI, and LAM as the foundation," said Seung-hyun Lee, CEO of Enhans. "Launching this message with Lee Sedol in global centers proves how far AI has come as a partner."

The outdoor campaign coincides with a live global broadcast on March 9, from the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, returning to the exact venue where Lee played his historic 2016 match. Lee Sedol will use the Enhans AI OS to build and run business workflows on stage, in real time. Anthropic, NVIDIA, and Microsoft are sponsoring the event.

Founded in 2021, Enhans is a leading AI OS company that automates workflows across vertical industries. The company is built on two core technologies: Ontology, which allows AI agents to grasp industry context, and Computer-Using Agent (CUA), an execution engine designed to navigate actual computer environments and see tasks through to completion. Through its agent-centric AI OS that combines deep understanding with reliable execution, Enhans is setting a new industry standard where AI acts and decides on its own.

For more information, visit https://www.enhans.ai/

