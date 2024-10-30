Enhatch successfully completes SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA/HITECH audit, reinforcing commitment to data security and privacy

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhatch Inc., a leader in AI-powered orthopedic preoperative planning solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of its SOC 2® Type II and HIPAA/HITECH audit. This accomplishment demonstrates Enhatch's unwavering commitment to the highest standards of data security, confidentiality, and privacy for its customers and partners. Passing this audit confirms that Enhatch has implemented robust systems and protocols to safeguard customer data.

Enhatch's SOC 2 and HIPAA/HITECH audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN. A-LIGN is trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"We understand the critical importance of data security in the healthcare industry," said Michael Phipps, President of Enhatch. "Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA/HITECH audit underscores our commitment to protecting our customers' data and maintaining their trust. As we continue to grow and innovate, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest security and compliance standards."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. A SOC 2 audit assesses the controls and processes of an organization related to information security, system availability, privacy, data handling, and processing integrity. A rigorous evaluation conducted by an independent third-party firm evaluates the effectiveness of a company's information security controls over a specified period. The SOC 2 report affirms that all aspects of a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

HIPAA compliance refers to adhering to the standards set forth by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), a U.S. law established to protect the privacy and security of sensitive patient health information. HIPAA compliance ensures that patient health information (PHI) is kept confidential and secure by Enhatch.

HITECH compliance signifies Enhatch's adherence to the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act. This reinforces the company's dedication to secure electronic health information.

With the successful completion of the SOC 2 and HIPAA/HITECH audit, Enhatch further solidifies its reputation as a trusted partner for medical device companies, hospitals, and distributors. The company's ongoing commitment to compliance and security ensures that customers can confidently rely on Enhatch's platform.

About Enhatch

Enhatch is a leading provider of AI-powered preoperative planning solutions for orthopedic surgeries. With its innovative platform, Enhatch helps medical device companies, hospitals, and distributors efficiently plan and scale patient-specific procedures. Enhatch's customers include leading medical device companies, point-of-care organizations, and distributors. The company recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its AI-powered patient-specific instrumentation system for Total Knee Arthroplasty. This cutting-edge system features artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that convert patient X-rays or CT images into detailed 3D anatomical models for use in treatment plans. This creates highly personalized surgical guides more efficiently. For more information, visit www.enhatch.com.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

SOURCE Enhatch