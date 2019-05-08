Enhesa To Enable & Empower Partners With ZiftONE

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and WASHINGTON and BRUSSELS, Belgium, OXFORD, England and TORONTO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zift Solutions , the Enterprise Channel Management leader, announced today that Enhesa , the global environmental, health, and safety regulatory compliance assurance experts, has chosen ZiftONE to enable and empower its partners.

"Creating an exceptional experience for Enhesa's partners is a top strategic initiative for us in 2019," said Shannon Summers, Global Partner Manager for Enhesa. "ZiftONE will give our partners a one-stop shop for all of the content, tools, and resources they need to connect with and serve customers while providing Enhesa with 360° visibility across our ecosystem."

After researching multiple solutions, Enhesa chose ZiftONE because it is straightforward and easy to use, covering multiple aspects of their channel marketing, sales, and operations requirements with a single platform.

Using ZiftONE, Enhesa can also more easily recruit, onboard, and engage partners; align and accelerate partner marketing and sales; educate partners and employees; and quickly set partners up for repeatable wins.

ZiftONE will make it easy for Enhesa to align messaging between internal sales teams and its partners, particularly during key product releases, which is often a challenge for globally dispersed organizations. Partners will have immediate access to the latest marketing and sales materials through one centralized portal and content repository. Partners can also easily communicate with Enhesa about the efficacy of the assets and campaigns they are using via ZiftONE. Moreover, ZiftONE will facilitate product education and certification for partners to speed time-to-sales, maximize engagement, and strengthen brand recognition.

"We are excited to see and support worldwide industry leader Enhesa in choosing ZiftONE to engage and empower partners as well as strengthen and scale its global partner program," said Gordon Rapkin, CEO of Zift Solutions.

To learn more about Zift Solutions and ZiftONE, visit https://ziftsolutions.com/ziftone/ .

ABOUT ENHESA

Enhesa helps global multinational companies be compliant with, and stay on top of, Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) Regulations wherever they operate. Enhesa's in-house team of multilingual regulatory analysts provide clear, concise and standardized content and insight on current and future EHS regulatory obligations in more than 286 jurisdictions worldwide. Enhesa's Compliance Intelligence and Regulatory Forecaster services can be provided as an automated data feed - integrated with the world's leading EHS software platforms. Enhesa has offices in Brussels, Washington, D.C., Tokyo, Shanghai and now Toronto. For more information, please visit enhesa.com or email info@enhesa.com.

ABOUT ZIFT SOLUTIONS

Zift Solutions is the Enterprise Channel Management leader, delivering the people, processes and technology organizations require to drive channel success. Relied on by more than 80% of top channel chiefs, Zift boosts channel partner program productivity, and profitability by automating and aligning marketing, sales, and operational processes. The ZiftONE platform integrates seamlessly with established systems and infrastructure to speed time-to-sales, create an exceptional partner experience, and provide faster ROI. To learn more, visit www.ziftsolutions.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and join the conversation via Channel Chatter .

CONTACT: Lisa Hyatt, lisahyatt@ziftsolutions.com

SOURCE Zift Solutions

Related Links

https://www.enhesa.com

