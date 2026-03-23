Enigma Aerospace Emerges from Stealth to Build Autonomous Logistics Infrastructure for Contested Environments

Company introduces Phoenix™ aircraft and Strata™ software to enable long-range, runway-independent, autonomous resupply anywhere on Earth

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Aerospace, a defense technology company building autonomous logistics systems for contested environments, today announced its emergence from stealth. The company, which previously secured $7M in aggregate venture and Department of War funding, is now launching the next phase of growth to deliver this capability to warfighters by 2027.

Founded by industry veterans from American Robotics, Ondas, Carnegie Mellon, Stanford, the U.S. Air Force, and representing technologists, operators, and military veterans at the intersection of autonomous aviation and defense, Enigma aims to address the critical logistics sustainment challenges currently faced by warfighters in heavily contested and austere environments. Warfighters—from the Pacific theater to active drone and missile corridors in Iran—critically require aerial transport and delivery of combat logistics sustainment where and when needed.

Enigma's approach enables:

Long-range, runway-independent delivery via precision airdrop or STOL

Autonomous fleet operations in degraded or GPS-denied environments

Scalable, attritable systems designed for high-volume deployment

A System for Contested Logistics



Enigma's platform combines:

Phoenix™ — an autonomous, ultra long-range cargo aircraft capable of delivering up to 1,000 pounds through its unique DropPod™ technology over distances exceeding 2,000 nautical miles without reliance on traditional runways.

— an autonomous, ultra long-range cargo aircraft capable of delivering up to 1,000 pounds through its unique DropPod™ technology over distances exceeding 2,000 nautical miles without reliance on traditional runways. Strata™ — a logistics orchestration platform that enables mission planning, fleet coordination, and real-time execution across distributed operations.

Together, they form a fully integrated system designed to deliver critical supplies directly to the point of need—without requiring pilots, fixed infrastructure, or permissive airspace.

Solving the Last Tactical 1,000 Miles



Modern warfare has shifted toward distributed operations across vast, infrastructure-limited regions. However, logistics systems have not kept pace—leaving forward-deployed forces unable to reliably sustain themselves in contested and austere environments without unacceptable risk to aircrews in combat. Enigma is addressing this gap by developing a new category of autonomous, infrastructure-independent logistics.

"Distributed, autonomous logistics isn't optional — it's decisive. Phoenix puts game-changing maneuver power in commanders' hands at the tempo required to win."

— Gen. (ret) Mike Minihan, USAF, Air Mobility Command

"Strata arms warfighters with digital command and control for logistics - turning data into decisions and sustainment at mission speed."

— GEN (fmr) Charles Hamilton, USA, Army Materiel Command

"Logistics—not firepower—is the limiting factor in modern warfare," said Reese Mozer, CEO and Co-Founder of Enigma Aerospace. "If you can't sustain distributed forces, you can't fight a distributed war. We're building the infrastructure layer that makes that possible."

About Enigma Aerospace



Enigma Aerospace builds autonomous logistics infrastructure for contested environments. Its integrated platform—combining long-range autonomous aircraft and logistics orchestration software—enables delivery of critical supplies anywhere in the world without reliance on traditional infrastructure. The company is backed by Cybernetix Ventures, Valia Ventures, and U.S. Air Force funding and leading defense and logistics experts.

Learn more at www.enigma.aero

Media Contact:

Ben McFarlin

[email protected]

SOURCE Enigma Aerospace, Inc.