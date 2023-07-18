ENIGMA LABS TO PARTICIPATE IN EAA AIRVENTURE OSHKOSH 2023; UAP EXPERTS WILL MAKE PRESENTATIONS, DEMONSTRATE NEW MOBILE APP TO TRACK AND ANALYZE UAP SIGHTINGS, SURVEY PILOTS

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Labs —the first crowdsourced network that allows the public to submit sightings of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) for analysis—will be participating in the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 24 to July 30.

Enigma Labs' new mobile app [iOS app link here] uses cutting-edge technology and social intelligence to advance understanding of UAP. The app uses AI and sensor fusion to substantiate events and triangulate with phone metadata. Enigma is also releasing Augmented Reality tools to help witnesses better identify known objects. As the largest global, standardized repository of anomalous sightings, the app provides trend analysis and historical context. The platform also allows users to connect with others who have had similar sighting experiences.

Enigma Labs recognizes that many pilots have seen unidentifiable objects while flying, but in many cases they have not had the freedom or the protocols necessary to document their sightings. Enigma Labs will be surveying pilots at the air show to learn more about how they spot UAP, if they are aware of any reporting protocols and, for those who have reported UAP, what their experiences have been.

Alejandro Rojas, head of research and content for Enigma Labs, and UAP expert Ben Hansen will be available to the public and the media daily. They will also be making two presentations as part of EAA AirVenture (details below). Alejandro is available for interviews in advance of the presentations. For all media and interview requests, please contact Matt Mittenthal at [email protected].

Alejandro Rojas and Ben Hansen Appearance Schedule:

Monday, July 24, 2:30 PM – 3:45 PM CDT

Presentation on UFOs in Our Skies: The Navy Videos

EAA Museum - Hilton Theater

Friday, July 28, 1:00 PM – 2:15 PM CDT

Presentation on Documenting UFO Events

EAA Museum - Hilton Theater

Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, 9:00AM – 5:00PM CDT

Media Availability, Public Demonstrations, Pilot Surveys

Booth 820 – Exhibition Marketplace

SOURCE Enigma Labs