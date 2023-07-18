ENIGMA LABS TO PARTICIPATE IN EAA AIRVENTURE OSHKOSH 2023; UAP EXPERTS WILL MAKE PRESENTATIONS, DEMONSTRATE NEW MOBILE APP TO TRACK AND ANALYZE UAP SIGHTINGS, SURVEY PILOTS

News provided by

Enigma Labs

18 Jul, 2023, 15:03 ET

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Labs—the first crowdsourced network that allows the public to submit sightings of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) for analysis—will be participating in the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 24 to July 30.

Enigma Labs' new mobile app [iOS app link here] uses cutting-edge technology and social intelligence to advance understanding of UAP. The app uses AI and sensor fusion to substantiate events and triangulate with phone metadata. Enigma is also releasing Augmented Reality tools to help witnesses better identify known objects. As the largest global, standardized repository of anomalous sightings, the app provides trend analysis and historical context. The platform also allows users to connect with others who have had similar sighting experiences.

Enigma Labs recognizes that many pilots have seen unidentifiable objects while flying, but in many cases they have not had the freedom or the protocols necessary to document their sightings. Enigma Labs will be surveying pilots at the air show to learn more about how they spot UAP, if they are aware of any reporting protocols and, for those who have reported UAP, what their experiences have been. 

Alejandro Rojas, head of research and content for Enigma Labs, and UAP expert Ben Hansen will be available to the public and the media daily. They will also be making two presentations as part of EAA AirVenture (details below). Alejandro is available for interviews in advance of the presentations. For all media and interview requests, please contact Matt Mittenthal at [email protected].

Alejandro Rojas and Ben Hansen Appearance Schedule:

Monday, July 24, 2:30 PM3:45 PM CDT
Presentation on UFOs in Our Skies: The Navy Videos
EAA Museum - Hilton Theater

Friday, July 28, 1:00 PM2:15 PM CDT
Presentation on Documenting UFO Events
EAA Museum - Hilton Theater

Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, 9:00AM5:00PM CDT
Media Availability, Public Demonstrations, Pilot Surveys
Booth 820 – Exhibition Marketplace

SOURCE Enigma Labs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.