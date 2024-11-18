Enigma Launches Small Business Financial Health Data on Databricks Marketplace

Databricks customers gain secure, shareable access with Delta Sharing to Enigma's card revenue and growth data to better identify and engage businesses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma, a data science company that provides comprehensive data insights into the identity and financial health of businesses, today announced a collaboration with Databricks , the data and AI company, to seamlessly deliver Enigma's data on small and medium business card revenues, growth rates, and other financial health signals via Databricks Marketplace .

Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace that allows users to discover, share, and access various data products. Databricks Marketplace is powered by the open-source Delta Sharing standard, enabling seamless data sharing across clouds, regions, and platforms without vendor lock-in.

"As longtime users of Databricks, we've benefitted from the platform's major evolution in capabilities over the years," said Enigma CEO Hicham Oudghiri. "Delta Sharing is a great example of that: it has reduced the cost and complexity of securely exchanging data. Our participation in the Databricks Marketplace is one of many ways we're working with Databricks to create more value for customers."

New sample data sets from Enigma are now available on Databricks Marketplace:

With Enigma, customers can access financial health intelligence about more than 33 million businesses, including monthly and annual card revenues, revenue growth, average transaction size, payment technologies used, and sub-industry classifications. Enigma's revenue intelligence is built directly from a panel of more than 40% of card transactions in the US.

"As we work to help every company build data intelligence, expanding our data sharing ecosystem is a top priority. We are excited to welcome Enigma Technologies to the Databricks Marketplace. The combination of Databricks' zero-copy integration, Delta Sharing, and Enigma's data empowers teams to effortlessly enhance their customer, prospect, and supplier lists with a comprehensive, timely, and accurate understanding of business identities and financial health," said David Kulwin, Director of Technology Partnerships at Databricks.

Get instant, free access to Enigma's sample data, and request information on additional data sets, through Enigma's Marketplace listing .

About Enigma

Enigma specializes in delivering comprehensive data insights into the identity and financial health of businesses. By engineering better data from hundreds of public and third-party data sources, Enigma offers a detailed understanding of each business, enabling companies of all sizes to access essential financial services for growth and success. Enigma's rich datasets support a variety of applications, including sales and marketing campaigns, Know Your Business (KYB) and onboarding processes, underwriting, and compliance with sanctions screening. Enigma's innovative approach combines machine learning and data science to transform disparate data into reliable insights, empowering businesses to make informed decisions and optimize their operations. To learn more visit https://enigma.com.

