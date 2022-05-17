Enigma Securities Appoints Barry Finkelstein as Global Head of Investment Banking

Finkelstein brings 30 years Wall Street and Layer 1 blockchain experience to Enigma, bolstering global firm's expertise in digital assets

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Securities ("Enigma"), a full-service financial services firm for digital assets liquidity and advisory, today announced the appointment of Barry Finkelstein as its Global Head of Investment Banking. Finkelstein brings more than 30 years of experience in trading, structuring and distribution at leading Wall Street firms. Most recently, he led business development at Layer-1 blockchain technology company, Algorand Inc.

As Enigma's Global Head of Investment Banking, Finkelstein will focus on providing a comprehensive set of banking and advisory services to the burgeoning landscape of digital enterprises, projects and use cases, as well as offering Makor Enigma's existing institutional clients traditional and bespoke investment opportunities.

Finkelstein said he was drawn to the role at Enigma because of the firm's unique-positioning and ability to provide both an array of traditional banking services – capital raising, corporate finance, strategic advisory – along with a complimentary digital asset sales, trading and research platform. "I am thrilled to join the broader Makor Securities family to help expand its reach and strengthen its position as an unparalleled, go-to banking, investment and advisory partner," said Finkelstein.

Finkelstein's career includes executive leadership positions at UBS AG, Merrill Lynch and 23 Capital. During his tenure at UBS AG, he spearheaded the fixed income distribution, structured products and solutions division and was responsible for managing senior institutional client relationships. In addition to leading Merrill Lynch's global CDO and CLO efforts, he developed the Pplus retail note program, MINTstm managed synthetic credit derivative products and STEERs program, a first of its kind private and public SPV asset repackaging entity.

Finkelstein joins Enigma's executive team alongside Shauna Peterson, who was recently-appointed Chief of Staff. Peterson brings an international perspective and robust experience in stakeholder management, strategic marketing, communications and strategy, including positions with Management Consulted, Siemens Technology and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"We are pleased to welcome Barry and Shauna to the Makor Enigma family. Their combined experience will be valuable as our firm and services continue to grow," said Ian Epstein, CEO of Enigma Securities and Global Head of Digital Assets at Makor Group. "Each new team member increases our ability to provide institutional clients with industry-leading advisory, execution and support."

For more information on Enigma, visit enigma-securities.io.

About Enigma Securities

Enigma Securities is a leading, regulated digital asset liquidity provider owned by Makor Capital, an FCA-regulated brokerage firm with a 10-year track record of excellence. Leveraging technology infrastructure built to compete on Wall Street, Enigma has rapidly become one of the most competitive participants in the digital asset market with its proprietary trading platform. The firm's dedicated team of research analysts provide exclusive insights into the evolving digital asset industry through periodic reports on regulatory developments and quantitative analysis, to advancements in blockchain technology. For more information on Enigma, visit enigma-securities.io, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Makor Group

The Makor Group ("Makor") is an international brokerage and investment banking firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, two ex-senior managers at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor is authorized and regulated by FCA and its core business is to provide financial securities research and execution to institutional investors across a spectrum of products, including cash equities, fixed income derivatives, FX and digital assets. With offices in New York, Dallas, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Monaco, Tel Aviv, Singapore and Melbourne, and over 200 group employees, Makor offers its clients 24-hour global trading providing a single point of contact for more than 90 execution venues in cash equities only. The firm also includes Oscar Gruss & Son, Inc. brokerage and cryptocurrency arm, Enigma Securities. In June 2021, Makor acquired Churchill Capital brokerage business which expanded its offering in New York and London and added offices in Monaco, Melbourne and Singapore. Makor recently expanded into investment banking, advising on origination and execution of M&A and capital markets transactions. Makor provides its clients with innovative trading ideas specializing in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value and event-driven opportunities for clients and regularly ranks in the top three of buy-side research surveys. For more information on Makor, visit makor-group.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

