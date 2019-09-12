enigmaFIT CEO Explains Why Brain Upgrade is Key to Organizational and Industrial Growth

The International Data Corporation (IDC) reports that organizations plan to spend 10% of their revenue - up to $2 trillion globally - by 2022 to combat the tsunami of disruption poised to send waves through the global business world. The relentless pace of digital disruption and continued advances in artificial intelligence, call for radical innovation to make Executives future-ready.

"It's time for organizations and Executives to begin investing in cognitive brainpower to go beyond the pilot stage and truly drive innovation," said Phillip Campbell, Cognitive Scientist and CEO of enigmaFIT during the video interview.

Digital Revolution and the Neuroscience of Adult Learning

Campbell highlights that organizations and Executives are at risk of not being cognitively equipped for digital disruption and the AI revolution. It's time for organizations and Executives to prioritize investing in developing their fluid thinking ability to create and drive innovation during constant change.

"Organizations are investing time, money, effort and energy into digital technology, but they need to start investing substantial amounts in upgrading people's ability to cope with this change. This means investing in developing the 'operating system' of the brain," said Phillip Campbell, Cognitive Scientist and CEO of enigmaFIT during the BCG interview.

To help Executives tackle these uncharted waters, Campbell explained one must first understand the terms "Fluid Intelligence" and "Crystallized Intelligence".

"Fluid Intelligence" refers to the ability to solve new problems in uncharted waters, while "Crystallized Intelligence" refers to the use of knowledge developed through past experiences. Together they afford an executive the capacity to thrive amid rapid change which is the hallmark of the digital revolution.

Campbell comments that typical education and training programs develop subject matter expertise, which only enables an individual to know what to do. Whereas developing 'Fluid Intelligence' creates the capacity to apply what you know in real-world situations. Essentially, "Crystallized Intelligence" is knowing 'what to do', whereas "Fluid Intelligence" addresses 'how to do it'.

Critically, research conducted over the last 50 years ago, shows that "Fluid Intelligence" starts declining around the mid-twenties and continues to erode. However, Executives can develop new brain habits and significantly improve their "Fluid Intelligence".

To ensure long-term strategic fluid thinking, Campbell advises companies to consider employing digital-savvy training programs based on objectively and quantifiably testing Executives Fluid Intelligence. This provides a basis for a cognitive report on a leader's Fluid Thinking strengths and derailers and identifies target areas for cognitive development.

