EnigmaSoft's Payment Processor Digital River GmbH Filing for Bankruptcy Does Not Impact SpyHunter Customers' Anti-Malware Protection

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week EnigmaSoft, the maker of the award-winning SpyHunter anti-malware app, learned that one of its payment processors, Digital River GmbH (aka MyCommerce/Share-It), filed for insolvency (bankruptcy) and would no longer be processing payments for purchases or renewals of SpyHunter subscriptions for EnigmaSoft's customers. These changed circumstances – which had nothing to do with EnigmaSoft's management of its own business operations or highly regarded product development and support – came as a surprise as EnigmaSoft had been doing business with Digital River for nearly 20 years without any interruptions or problems with its payment processing for EnigmaSoft and its customers. Thanks to EnigmaSoft's quick reactions to protect its customers, Digital River's bankruptcy does not affect EnigmaSoft's customers' current SpyHunter subscriptions.

SpyHunter Customers Continue to Enjoy Full Anti-Malware Protection

Upon learning of the insolvency filings by Digital River, EnigmaSoft immediately began to take steps to ensure that EnigmaSoft's customers with SpyHunter anti-malware subscriptions continued to have uninterrupted, continuous service from EnigmaSoft protecting them from malware. EnigmaSoft implemented a simple process that allows SpyHunter users to update their subscription preferred payment methods via a simple in-app form to continue to enjoy SpyHunter protection for future subscriptions. Alternatively, SpyHunter customers can easily open a support ticket via their SpyHunter HelpDesk or email us at [email protected] for guidance.

Notably, although Digital River has circulated some confusing or inaccurate notices in recent days, EnigmaSoft assures SpyHunter users that their current SpyHunter subscriptions are fully active – protecting them from cybersecurity attacks and have not been canceled. IMPORTANTLY, the updated payment information steps are needed for SpyHunter customers to take to ensure that they continue to have the protections of SpyHunter for future subscriptions.

EnigmaSoft did not cause these new, unforeseen circumstances that Digital River has imposed on end-users of many software companies across Digital River's business operations, but EnigmaSoft, nevertheless, apologizes for any inconvenience the actions by Digital River may have caused to EnigmaSoft's customers. For additional information regarding Digital River's bankruptcy, visit https://tcbmag.com/minnetonka-based-e-commerce-firm-digital-river-to-shut-down/.

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter.

