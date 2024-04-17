EnigmaSoft's SpyHunter Scores 100% with AV-TEST in 2024

EnigmaSoft Limited's SpyHunter earned top marks in rigorous AV-TEST evaluation, achieving a perfect 100% anti-malware protection score and solidifying its reputation as a robust malware defense solution.

DUBLIN, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnigmaSoft is proud to announce that its premier anti-malware protection and remediation application, SpyHunter scored 100% in AV-TEST's rigorous Protection category, demonstrating exceptional performance in AV-TEST's independent, comprehensive testing program. SpyHunter also met and exceeded AV-TEST's criteria for the Performance and Usability test categories.

AV-TEST is a German-based leading international IT security and anti-virus testing lab. AV-TEST rigorously evaluated SpyHunter's anti-malware protection capabilities. The test confirmed SpyHunter's ability to block, detect, and eliminate active malware components across various samples and scenarios. SpyHunter protected against and blocked 100% of the malware samples while defending a test computer against malicious URLs and prevalent/zero-day malware files.

The AV-TEST 2024 Report of SpyHunter's test results is available at AV-TEST SpyHunter Test Report. The report is also available in German, French, and Spanish.

To learn more about SpyHunter and get your FREE Trial, go to

https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/.

Patrick Morganelli, CEO of EnigmaSoft Limited, said of the news, "These recent exceptional test scores demonstrate and confirm the high quality and effectiveness of SpyHunter, which also received exceptionally high test scores in previous AV-TEST independent testing."

SpyHunter Enhances Security and Privacy Protection

SpyHunter offers a multitude of premium features, including:

Malware & PUP Detection & Removal

Advanced Guards to Block Malware

Optimization Scan & Functionality

Vulnerability Detection

File Shredder

Secure Disk Erase

Duplicate File Scan

Large File Scan

Enhanced Privacy Protection

One-on-One Customer Support

To learn more about SpyHunter and other EnigmaSoft security products, please visit https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/.

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter and SpyHunter for Mac, advanced anti-malware apps. SpyHunter detects and removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, and eliminates security threats – addressing issues such as malware, ransomware, trojans, rogue anti-spyware, and other malicious security threats affecting millions of computer users on the web. SpyHunter has scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-TEST. SpyHunter has also been certified by AppEsteem and Checkmark Certified.

