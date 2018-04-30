Enjin Coin at Unite Seoul 2018: The Future of Blockchain Gaming

Pat Labine, Enjin VP of Engineering and Roger Walco, Enjin Enterprise Partnerships will be speaking at Unite Seoul 2018, introducing Enjin Coin to Unity developers in a speech titled "Blockchain Gaming & True Item Ownership."

They will talk about ENJ-powered game design best practices, and help Unity developers understand how to best utilise the Enjin blockchain-based game development ecosystem to solve hard problems, increase their revenue and build groundbreaking video games powered by true ownership, intrinsic value of digital gaming assets and innovative game mechanics made possible by blockchain technology.

Unity hosts its Unite conferences all over the world - game industry-focused events that help Unity developers unlock the full creative potential of the Unity engine, meet up and brainstorm with Unity experts and industry leaders, and get a peek at what Unity will bring them in the future.

Enjin Coin and Unity Technologies have recently partnered to empower millions of Unity developers with the tools and the resources they need to explore a new frontier in game development: blockchain. To rapidly advance this effort, Enjin will have a presence at six Unite events--spread out over 3 continents and six countries.

About Enjin: Founded in 2009 and based in Singapore, Enjin is an information technology company with two core integrated products - Enjin Network and Enjin Virtual Goods Platform. Enjin Network is a gaming-focused CMS & eCommerce platform, with over 19m users spread out across 250,000 communities and thousands of games. For more information, visit https://enjincoin.io

About Unity Technologies

Unity Technologies is the creator of real-time development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. Unity's powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Unity also offers solutions and services for creating games, boosting productivity, and connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves millions of registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe. For more information, visit www.unity3d.com and to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to https://unity.com/madewith

