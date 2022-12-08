Enjin Launches v2 of Most Secure, Easiest to Use NFT Wallet

Enjin Wallet 2.0 offers secure, fast, and seamless management of NFTs and cryptocurrencies for novices, gamers, and crypto native communities

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjin , the pioneer in metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), today launched Enjin Wallet 2.0 , the major upgrade to its mobile blockchain wallet launched in 2018 and highly regarded for its security and ease of use. Enjin Wallet 2.0 facilitates user self-custody, increasingly crucial in today's market.

Enjin Wallet 2.0 expands the original wallet's features with fast, seamless access to decentralized exchanges (DEXes) and decentralized applications (dApps). Users may access digital tokens via DEX without leaving the wallet interface, and take advantage of lower Ethereum gas fees with EIP-1559 integration and Bitcoin Segwit integration. Easy dApp integration allows users to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to play games and access other platforms, a hallmark of the Enjin ecosystem since 2018.

Enjin Wallet 2.0 also expands features for both novice and power users to view and organize collections. Multi-chain support allows users to store various assets from Bitcoin and Ethereum (including Ethereum-based assets such as Binance Smart Chain assets and Enjin Coin assets) to assets minted on Efinity, the NFT chain of Polkadot, and select parachains. Multi-address support allows advanced users to separate assets into different addresses from the same interface.

Enjin Wallet 2.0's interface has also been expanded to allow easy viewing of portfolios, including 3D NFTs and Polkadot/Efinity NFTs. It has been localized in 20+ languages, and displays balances in the user's home currency. Finally, its new dark mode option facilitates viewing at night.

Witek Radomski, Co-founder and CTO of Enjin commented, "Enjin is constantly innovating and developing our services to meet user needs. The launch of Enjin Wallet 2.0 is a significant milestone for the Enjin ecosystem representing the culmination of months of rigorous testing and development from our engineering team and community. As a leader in the NFT economy, releasing the next iteration of the Enjin Wallet will enable gamers and crypto natives alike to securely navigate the NFT industry with ease. NFTs are for everyone, and now anyone can use Enjin Wallet 2.0 to manage their assets with greater confidence, speed, and functionality."

Enjin Wallet 2.0 presents a more sustainable alternative for digital asset storage. Enjin is committed to carbon-neutral NFTs by 2030 and is a signatory of the Crypto Climate Accord, striving for a decarbonized and sustainable cryptocurrency industry.

The wallet mobile application is now available free for Android users to download, with the new version of the iOS application due to be released in the coming weeks. Developers, gamers, and crypto native and novice users can learn more about the wallet at the following link and begin a new era of managing their portfolio today: https://enjin.io/products/wallet

###

Witek Radomski, CTO at Enjin, is available for interview

About Enjin

Enjin is the leading ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), offering a comprehensive suite of products for creating, trading, distributing, and integrating NFTs into virtual worlds. As a scalable, accessible platform, Enjin's technology has seen wide application in blockchain games, apps, enterprise programs, and innovative marketing campaigns. The Enjin ecosystem is fueled by Enjin Coin (ENJ), a utility token used to back the value of blockchain assets. To date, over one billion Enjin-powered assets have been created. For more information, visit enjin.io.

SOURCE Enjin