Enjoin Acquires Pediatric Resource Group, Broadening its Expertise in APR-DRG Assurance, Clinical Documentation Integrity (CDI) & Physician Advisor Solutions to Serve Children's Hospitals

3 Boomerang Portfolio Company Closes Add-On Acquisition, Expanding the Platform's Market Reach & Capabilities for Health Systems Across the Country

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoin, LLC ("Enjoin®"), a 3 Boomerang Capital ("3BC" or "3 Boomerang") portfolio company, today announced that it has acquired Pediatric Resource Group, LLC ("PRG"), the leading expert in pediatric clinical documentation integrity ("CDI") and physician advisory solutions. The acquisition brings together Enjoin's market-leading, physician-directed adult diagnosis-related group ("DRG") assurance solutions with PRG's expertise in pediatric and neonatal operations to create a tech-enabled revenue integrity solution that supports the entire spectrum of patients and service lines for health systems nationwide.

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Ara Balkian, PRG is the only pediatric focused healthcare advisory firm in the country that specializes in pediatric CDI solutions including DRG assurance, physician advisory, utilization review and denials management. PRG works closely with physicians, nurses, and revenue cycle management ("RCM") teams at children's hospitals and acute care hospitals that care for children to improve the documentation, coding, and utilization review functions to help them receive accurate, compliant, and timely reimbursement for the care they provide.

"Joining forces with Enjoin marks a significant and exciting milestone for PRG and, most importantly, for the clients we serve," said Ara Balkian, MD, MBA, Founder and CEO of Pediatric Resource Group. "This partnership provides us with the immediate scale and resources to expand our CDI and Physician Advisor solutions to the thousands of hospitals in the country that provide inpatient pediatric care."

"We are thrilled to add Dr. Balkian and the Pediatric Resource Group team to the Enjoin ecosystem. Our shared focus on solutions that empower care teams to focus on patients rather than documentation or billing makes them ideal partners," said Justin Schmidt, CEO of Enjoin. "This acquisition represents an opportunity for Enjoin to combine our MS-DRG experience with PRG's APR-DRG expertise – enabling clients to ensure the appropriate capture of the severity of their patient population while minimizing denials."

The acquisition is supported by 3 Boomerang, a leading investor in healthcare technology.

"The Pediatric Resource Group deal caps a successful first year of partnership with Enjoin," said Steven Bressler, Managing Director at 3 Boomerang Capital. "This acquisition underscores our commitment to building a best-in-class CDI partner for hospitals and health systems throughout the U.S."

About Pediatric Resource Group

Pediatric Resource Group (PRG) is the only pediatric focused healthcare consulting firm in the country that specializes in DRG Assurance (Pre-Bill), clinical documentation integrity (CDI) programs and physician advisory services. The PRG team is composed of physicians, nurses, and operational leaders that work and lead at the best children's hospitals in the nation and bring that credibility, experience, and expertise to the clients PRG serves. For more information, visit https://pediatricrg.com/.

About Enjoin®

For nearly 40 years, Enjoin has helped organizations fully tell their patients' stories, aligning physician-directed services to enhance mid-revenue cycle functions for better documentation and coding quality. Led by acclaimed physicians with extensive clinical practice experience, coupled with certified coding and clinical documentation credentials, our approach enhances clinical documentation with deep expertise, driving physician engagement, revenue integrity, reducing costs and mitigating risk. Clients achieve demonstrable enhancements to CMI, coding accuracy, quality metrics, risk adjustment and physician alignment for an average ROI of more than 700%. For more information, visit www.enjoincdi.com.

About 3 Boomerang Capital

3 Boomerang Capital (3BC) is a lower middle-market healthcare private equity firm committed to fostering creative investment partnerships with healthcare entrepreneurs across North America and Western Europe. 3BC's areas of investment focus span four key healthcare sectors: Biopharma outsourcing, medical device and diagnostic manufacturing, information technology and tech-enabled services, and alternate site care. The firm specializes in backing founder-led businesses, providing the guidance and resources needed for successful growth and innovation in the healthcare market. By strategically concentrating on four core areas, 3 Boomerang Capital is well-equipped to deliver on its mission of empowering healthcare entrepreneurs and propelling healthcare businesses to new heights. The firm is currently investing out of its flagship fund, 3 Boomerang Capital I, LP, a $376 million investment vehicle. For more information, visit www.3boomerang.com.

