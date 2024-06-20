Enjoin Co-CEO, Dr. James Fee To Lead Physician Panel Discussion at HFMA Annual Conference

Empowered Physician Advisors Enhance Mid-Revenue Cycle Performance

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoin , a nationally recognized and respected physician-led mid-revenue cycle solutions provider announces that Co-CEO Dr. James Fee will moderate a panel discussion at HFMA June 24-27, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV.

"We are excited to return to the HFMA Annual Conference," said James Fee MD, CCS, CCDS, and Co-CEO of Enjoin. "As I sit down with physician experts in mid-revenue cycle, we will explore the value of integrating clinical care into hospital business operations yielding better patient outcomes and financial sustainability."

Moderated by James Fee, MD, a practicing hospitalist, three physician advisors will discuss the successes, challenges and lessons learned while optimizing mid-revenue cycle performance including patient outcomes, revenue integrity and utilization management.

"Patient care is paramount. Physician leaders prioritize clinical excellence, as they should. However, a physician advisor program is vital to advancing revenue cycle performance." Fee added, "The success that each of our panelists have had sheds light on the value of a true clinical financial partnership."

The panel discussion includes 3 large academic medical centers with featured speakers including Joey Cristiano, MD, FACP, CCDS, CHCQM-PHYADV, Advocate Health, Vaughn Matacale, MD, CCDS, ECU Health, and Paul Ossman, MD, MPH, UNC Chapel Hill.

Presentation Schedule & Focus:

Physician Advisors: Advancing the Clinical Financial Partnership in Mid-Revenue Cycle

Date and time: 06/27/2024 8:50 AM - 9:40 AM PT

Location: Mandalay Bay | Mandalay F

About Enjoin®

For over 35 years. Enjoin has helped organizations fully tell their patients' stories aligning physician-directed services to enhance mid-revenue cycle functions for better documentation and coding quality. Led by acclaimed physicians with extensive clinical practice experience, coupled with certified coding and clinical documentation credentials our approach enhances clinical documentation with deep expertise, driving physician engagement, revenue integrity, reducing costs and mitigating risk. Clients achieve demonstrable enhancements to CMI, coding accuracy, quality metrics, risk adjustment and physician alignment for an average ROI of more than 700%. For more information, visit www.enjoincdi.com .

