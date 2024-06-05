Enjoin Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

The mid-revenue cycle solutions provider announces prestigious award

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoin is proud to announce it has been officially named a Certified™ Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Enjoin. This year, 96% of employees said it's a great place to work – 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Enjoin stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said Justin Schmidt, Co-CEO. "We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at Enjoin. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

To achieve the prestigious "Great Place to Work" certification, Enjoin has met rigorous standards that spotlight our commitment to creating an exceptional workplace environment. The certification process evaluates employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and leadership quality through a comprehensive employee survey and an in-depth culture audit.

According to James Fee, MD, CCS, CCDS, Co-CEO, "This remarkable achievement is a testament to the vibrant culture we have built together and the dedication each of our employees shows every day. By fostering a community that values employee engagement, we've not only enhanced our operational success but also positioned ourselves as a leader in workplace satisfaction and organizational integrity."

This distinction places Enjoin among an elite group of companies committed to excellence and employee satisfaction.

About Enjoin®

For over 35 years. Enjoin has helped organizations fully tell their patients' stories aligning physician-directed services to enhance mid-revenue cycle functions for better documentation and coding quality. Led by acclaimed physicians with extensive clinical practice experience, coupled with certified coding and clinical documentation credentials our approach enhances clinical documentation with deep expertise, driving physician engagement, revenue integrity, reducing costs and mitigating risk. Clients achieve demonstrable enhancements to CMI, coding accuracy, quality metrics, risk adjustment and physician alignment for an average ROI of more than 700%. For more information, visit www.enjoincdi.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

