Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal

"For just $1, moviegoers of all ages are invited to climb aboard the Summer Movie Express for unbeatable entertainment throughout the summer where they can see great movies like Despicable Me 2, Sing, The Secret Life of Pets and more," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "What better way to be entertained and spend quality time with each other than at your local Regal Cinemas."

Since 1991, Regal has hosted special summertime entertainment for families to enjoy and to foster a love of moviegoing in each new generation. This year's Summer Movie Express program will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at participating theatres and feature a fantastic lineup of 'G' and 'PG' movies including, but not limited to:

Iron Giant The LEGO Movie Curious George Alvin and the Chipmunks Despicable Me Sing Ice Age: Collision Course The Peanuts Movie Storks The LEGO Ninjago Movie Mr. Peabody & Sherman Ferdinand Despicable Me 2 The Secret Life of Pets How to Train Your Dragon 2 Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

For local start dates and participating theatres, please visit

https://www.regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,310 screens in 559 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia as of March 31, 2018. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the Company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being 'The Best Place to Watch a Movie!'

