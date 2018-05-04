Enjoy 300 Years of San Antonio For Less with The San Antonio Explorer Pass

May 1718 saw the establishment of the Mission San Antonio de Valero (later to be known as the Alamo), considered the 'founding' of the city of San Antonio. While the celebrations kick off this month, the San Antonio Explorer Pass is a must-have for travellers looking to make the most of their experience whenever they visit.

Priced from $92 per adult or $87 per child, the San Antonio Explorer Pass offers access to a choice of 19 popular attractions, museums and tours, giving pass holders significant savings on 'pay at the gate' prices.

The pass is available on a 3-, 4- or 5-attraction basis. Customers choose one from four 'premium' attractions, then make their remaining choices from a list of 15 further experiences, with a 30-day window to make all of their visits.

A newly-introduced premium attraction is iFly Indoor Skydiving, offering participants the chance to enjoy the thrill of flying without a plane or parachute in an unforgettable skydiving simulation. San Antonio Explorer Pass holders can experience two 60-second 'flights' in a carefully-controlled glass vertical chamber, with all flight gear, training and personal instruction included, as well as a $10 merchandise credit. Usually priced at $86.55, the iFly Indoor Skydiving Experience is included as a premium attraction for pass holders with nothing further to pay.

Other premium attractions on offer include the exhilarating Six Flags Fiesta Texas theme park and a full-day tour into the Texas hill country complete with a guided tour of the 'Texas White House' - the ranch home of America's 36th President Lyndon B Johnson.

Among the 15 further attractions available are choices for every kind of visitor:

Go Rio San Antonio River Cruise

Explore San Antonio's lively river scene with a Go Rio San Antonio River Cruise. Narrated by knowledgeable tour guides, pass holders will gain insight into San Antonio's vibrant history on this 30-minute cruise. Passing under picturesque bridges, this is the perfect way to scope out points of interest along the city's River Walk.

Usually priced at $12, the Go Rio San Antonio River Cruise is a standard attraction choice with the San Antonio Explorer Pass.

Hop-On Hop-Off San Antonio Bus Tour

A 24-hour hop-on/hop-off bus ticket gives pass holders ultimate flexibility in San Antonio. Highlights include the Alamo, Market Square - El Mercado, San Antonio Museum of Art, Buckhorn Saloon, the Spanish Governor's Palace, the King William Historic District and many more! Travel on the Hop-on-Hop-Off service comes with informative narration by knowledgeable tour guides to help visitors get to grips with the city's most famous landmarks.

Usually priced at $37.89 for adults and $21.64 for children, the Hop-on-Hop-off Bus Tour is included as a standard attraction with their San Antonio Explorer Pass.

Buckhorn Saloon & Museum and Texas Ranger Museum

Immerse yourself in Texan history and culture at the neighbouring Buckhorn Saloon and Texas Ranger Museums. Pass holders can step right into the Wild West at the Texas Ranger Museum and discover the state's colourful frontier history featuring collections of Texas Ranger artefacts from weapons and munitions to clothing.

Usually priced at $21.64 for adults and $16.23 for children, entry to the Buckhorn Saloon and Texas Ranger Museums is included as a standard attraction with the San Antonio Explorer Pass.

San Antonio Zoo

Home to over 750 species from alligators to giraffes, the San Antonio Zoo is a must-visit for animal lovers. Popular exhibits include the immersive butterfly garden and the opportunity to ride the San Antonio Zoo Eagle, the zoo's very own historic train!

Usually priced at $15.50 for adults and $12.25 for children, entry to the San Antonio Zoo is included as a standard attraction with the San Antonio Explorer Pass.

With the San Antonio Explorer Pass, savings can be considerable. Customers purchasing a three-attraction pass could choose the Texas Hill Country tour (normally priced at $109), hop-on/hop-off sightseeing bus ticket (normally $37.89) and the Splashtown San Antonio water park (normally $36.79), enjoying experiences worth more than $183 for the pass price of just $92.

The San Antonio Explorer Pass is available to purchase at www.sanantonioexplorerpass.com. Customers receive their pass via email and can then choose either to print it at home or download it to their smartphone via the free Go City Card app. Pass holders also receive a city guide with further details on each attraction, opening hours and a map to help plan their itinerary.

High-resolution images are available at: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4g83cdn9fmtyb6z/AAAe5CEGOMan-_-xhDCHmz4Ua?dl=0

The Leisure Pass Group (www.leisurepassgroup.com) is the largest attraction pass company in the world combining the Boston-based Smart Destinations, parent company of Go City Card; UK-based Leisure Pass Group, and The New York Pass. The new Leisure Pass Group operates passes in more than 30 destinations across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East.

SOURCE The Leisure Pass Group