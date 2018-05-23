Enjoy a Refreshingly Smooth Summer with Peet's Coffee Fog-inspired Beverages

"After last year's success, Peet's Coffee is excited to debut new offerings under the unique Fog umbrella that feature simple, coffee and tea forward ingredients," said Patrick Main, Beverage Innovator, Peet's Coffee. "A half century of handcrafted credentials means that these cold brew and tea-based fog beverages are not only super smooth and refreshing but also visually appealing, with dreamy cascades that bring to mind the San Francisco Bay Area's infamous fog."

Get Lost in the Peet's Coffee Fog

The colorful beverages are all handcrafted with pure and simple ingredients, which means the Peet's Fog line is full of flavor without all the calories—starting as low as 90 calories and all under 200. The following offerings will join Cold Brew Fog as permanent beverages across Peet's coffeebars starting today:

Coconut Cold Brew Fog ( $3.50 – $4.75 ): Our signature bold, juicy Baridi Blend blended velvety smooth with just a hint of tropical coconut and poured over ice for a bright, slightly sweet cup.

( – ): Our signature bold, juicy blended velvety smooth with just a hint of tropical coconut and poured over ice for a bright, slightly sweet cup. Honey Black Tea Fog ( $3.05 – $4.15 ) : A balance of our summery, full flavor black tea with a hint of sweet honey and a touch of tart lemonade. Blended and served over ice, for a velvety smooth taste.

( – ) A balance of our summery, full flavor black tea with a hint of sweet honey and a touch of tart lemonade. Blended and served over ice, for a velvety smooth taste. Wildberry Hibiscus Tea Fog ( $3.20 – $4.15 ): Floral and tart, an herbal infused berry flavor paired perfectly with bright lemonade and smooth honey. Blended for a lush pour.

( – ): Floral and tart, an herbal infused berry flavor paired perfectly with bright lemonade and smooth honey. Blended for a lush pour. Green Tea Tropical Tea Fog ( $3.05 – $4.15 ): Our tropical green tea combined with a dash of honey and lemonade, and blended for a delicious, refreshing cup.

( – ): Our tropical green tea combined with a dash of honey and lemonade, and blended for a delicious, refreshing cup. Matcha Tea Fog ( $3.15 – $4.25 ): Creamy and vibrant, our Mighty Leaf Tea® Organic Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea is prized for its distinctive flavor and health benefits. Here, it's lightly blended with honey and lemonade for a frothy, invigorating cup.

To learn more, visit www.peets.com/fog.

About Peet's Coffee:

Peet's Coffee® is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded by Alfred Peet in 1966 in Berkeley, California. Mr. Peet grew up in the coffee trade and moved to America from Holland after World War II. His coffee style was unlike anything Americans had ever tasted before—small batches, fresh beans and a superior quality roast that is rich and complex. Mr. Peet's influence on the artisan coffee movement inspired a new generation of coffee entrepreneurs, including the founders of Starbucks. Today, Peet's upholds its commitment to delivering a premium product by continuing to source the world's best beans, hand-roast in small batches, and craft every beverage by hand. Peet's asserts a strict standard of freshness to ensure optimum flavor and vets the freshness date on every bag on every grocery shelf at over 15,000 locations. Peet's is dedicated to growing its business through its retail, grocery and e-commerce channels while maintaining the superior quality of its coffee. Peet's is also proud of its status as the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enjoy-a-refreshingly-smooth-summer-with-peets-coffee-fog-inspired-beverages-300652571.html

SOURCE Peet's Coffee & Tea, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.peets.com

