Enjoy A Visit With Santa Claus and Support Nationally Recognized Children's Dyslexia Centers

Reading opens minds and expands horizons and so can you. When you purchase your ticket for a delightful, holiday video visit with Santa Claus for your family, or as a thoughtful gift, the proceeds support intensive reading instruction for children in grades 1 through 12. The future hinges on the success of our children. When we give children an opportunity to reach their potential, we invest in their future and the future of our world. The Visit With Santa partnership with Children's Dyslexia Centers supports children's growth and learning engagement while creating treasured memories for the child in all of us.

About VisitWithSanta.com :

VisitWithSanta.com has delivered unforgettable, personalized, heart-to-heart video visits with Santa Claus to families around the world since 2016. We are a hopeful, encouraging voice to uplift children and communities by nurturing enduring belief and creating treasured memories for the child in all of us. Going from Santa's lap to your laptop is easy, affordable and can make a positive difference in the world. To learn more email [email protected] or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @VisitWSanta.

SOURCE Visit With Santa

Related Links

https://www.visitwithsanta.com/

