Enjoy charming Qingzhen in Guiyang

Guiyang, capital city of Southwest China's Guizhou province, has undergone continuous refinement and now attracts a steady stream of visitors. Breathtaking landscapes, tea culture, and vibrant ethnic minorities are the three main features that define Guiyang and wider Guizhou, and visitors can embrace them all in Qingzhen city, west of Guiyang.

AJ Donnelly, a British vlogger, visited Qingzhen to explore its distinctive customs and fascinating landscapes.

In this video trip, AJ showed us around the Hongfeng Lake, which is surrounded by beautiful red leaves in autumn, and China's newest social media sensation, the Yangpi Cave Waterfall, which is famed for its breathtaking Karst landforms.

In the Ludishao Tea Expo Garden, AJ immersed himself in tea aroma and tried hand-picking his own tea.

AJ also visited the Maige Miao and Bouyei ethnic township, which is mainly inhabited by the "Four Seals Miao", a branch of the Miao people. Their distinctive clothing made a surprise appearance in Milan Fashion Week and served the world a visual feast.

Charming Qingzhen is just a glimpse of "Cool Guiyang", and there are more spectacular views the city has to offer. Come and see for yourselves, will you?

