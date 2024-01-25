Enjoy charming Qingzhen in Guiyang

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

25 Jan, 2024, 03:23 ET

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Guiyang, capital city of Southwest China's Guizhou province, has undergone continuous refinement and now attracts a steady stream of visitors. Breathtaking landscapes, tea culture, and vibrant ethnic minorities are the three main features that define Guiyang and wider Guizhou, and visitors can embrace them all in Qingzhen city, west of Guiyang.

Continue Reading

AJ Donnelly, a British vlogger, visited Qingzhen to explore its distinctive customs and fascinating landscapes.

In this video trip, AJ showed us around the Hongfeng Lake, which is surrounded by beautiful red leaves in autumn, and China's newest social media sensation, the Yangpi Cave Waterfall, which is famed for its breathtaking Karst landforms.

In the Ludishao Tea Expo Garden, AJ immersed himself in tea aroma and tried hand-picking his own tea.

AJ also visited the Maige Miao and Bouyei ethnic township, which is mainly inhabited by the "Four Seals Miao", a branch of the Miao people. Their distinctive clothing made a surprise appearance in Milan Fashion Week and served the world a visual feast.

Charming Qingzhen is just a glimpse of "Cool Guiyang", and there are more spectacular views the city has to offer. Come and see for yourselves, will you?

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Also from this source

Wonderful trip to Xiuwen in Guiyang

Wonderful trip to Xiuwen in Guiyang

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: Xiuwen county in Guiyang, capital city of Southwest China's Guizhou province, has been recognized as China's...
Shanghai launches new online portal for expat services

Shanghai launches new online portal for expat services

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: Shanghai Municipal People's Government launched the beta version of a new online portal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.