Enjoy Easter Dinner At Shari's With A Special Dinner Menu - No Foolin'!

All 94 Shari's locations throughout the Northwest will offer their special Applewood Smoked Ham Dinner with Marionberry-maple glaze. Served with Tillamook Cheddar mashed potatoes and fresh grilled asparagus tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with toasted Almonds, for just $13.99. And for dessert, it wouldn't be Easter without Shari's Pie! Don't forget to add a slice of Pie to your Easter dinner or take a whole pie to-go for a sweet Easter treat.

Shari's is the largest full-service restaurant chain based in the Pacific Northwest providing regionally sourced, fresh, made-to-order meals that bring family and friends together. Founded in 1978 and operated by Shari's Management Corporation of Beaverton, Oregon, most Shari's location are open 24-hours a day with a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees and a large selection of award-winning specialty pies. With over 4,000 employees, the chain currently has 94 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nebraska and Wyoming.

