Enjoy European Quality Garnacha/Grenache Wines at this Summer's Events

Garnacha/Grenache varietal wines are guaranteed by the European Union to meet a high level of quality and to respect the traditions of the regions from which they originate, through the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) or Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) labels, taking the guesswork out of selecting wines for your special event.

Widely planted throughout a variety of regions across Europe – particularly in France and Spain – the Garnacha/Grenache varietal is a crowd-pleaser that simultaneously stuns and saves, with its number of different styles – sparkling, red, white, rosé, and even fortified or sweet. They are typically characterized as balanced, food-friendly wines, and are appreciated for their fruit-forward, elegant nature.

But how can you make the right selection among all this variety for your next gathering? Four key pointers for how to select the right European Garnacha/Grenache wines for your upcoming event are listed below.

Did you know that Garnacha/Grenache is mostly known for its role in blends? If it´s a great addition to many blends, imagine how special it can be on its own. Just check the front or back label for "Garnacha," "Grenache," "Grenache Noir," "Garnacha Blanca," "Grenache Blanc" or "Grenache Gris," or simply ask your wine store representative to guide you in the right direction.



There is a Garnacha/Grenache wine for everyone! Since they are available at a variety of price points and flavor profiles, you can easily narrow in on exactly how much you want to spend and find the perfect one for your event. If you're planning a special toast, consider purchasing a couple special selections from older vintages, such as Vins Doux Naturels from Roussillon. If you'd rather offer one choice each of rosé, red, and white, explore consistent, easy-to-find, and reasonably-priced wines from regions like Carinena, Campo de Borja , Somontano, Terra Alta , Calatayud and Roussillon.



Is wine pairing a nightmare for you? Not anymore! Consider the food you'll be serving – are you hosting a hearty, comfort food feast or are you just having a small group over for light snacks and tapas? Garnacha/Grenache-based reds and rosés have a bit more weight to them, so they may be a better choice for dishes like Grilled NY Strip Steak with Chimichuri or Roasted Lamb with Goat Cheese Polenta. Meanwhile white Garnacha Blanca/Grenache Blanc wines are typically known for being full-bodied and round, with rich honeysuckle, pear and citrus flavors. These wines pair beautifully with dishes like Chicken Under a Brick, Moroccan Couscous, or even Tempura Shrimp.



And what about dessert? Will you be offering a special wine to end the evening? If so, consider a sweet Garnacha/Grenache wine or a fortified wine (vin doux naturel) from regions like Maury or Banyuls. These wines can be made in a variety of styles – from blanc (white) to ambré (amber) or red– and show a range of flavor profiles, from rich, honeyed notes to dark, fruit and chocolate flavors. Blanc and ambré styles will pair nicely with fruit or nut-based dishes like Peach Pie or an Almond Tart, while red styles will work better alongside cheese plates or a Dark Chocolate and Salted Caramel Torte.

When there are so many different styles and options within one category, why go for anything else? European-quality Garnacha/Grenache based wines are well priced, varied and versatile, allowing you to showcase your personality all while keeping both your wallet and guests happy.

About Garnacha Origen Association

The Asociación para la Promoción del Vino de Garnacha (Garnacha Origen) regroups 5 Spanish Protected Designations of Origin (Somontano, Terra Alta, Cariñena, Calatayud and Campo de Borja), and their stakeholders, including individual producers, agricultural research institutes like CITA (Agrifood Research and Technology Centre of Aragon) and other public organizations like AREX (Aragón's Foreign Trade and Invest Agency). Founded in 2014 to promote PDO Garnacha-based quality wines, it is the largest Garnacha wines promotion conglomerate in Spain and in the EU. All of the wines promoted by Garnacha Origen are monovarietal Garnacha wines (>85% of their content, according to European rules) and are PDO certified. With about 5,500 winegrowers and 144 wineries, Garnacha Origen's five PDOs cultivate 34,945 hectares of vineyards and produce 750,000 hl of wine (season 13/14), with an average low yield of 20 hl/ha.

For more information, please visit www.garnachaorigen.com.

About Wines of Roussillon

Shaped like an amphitheater and nestled in the South of France between Spain, the Mediterranean Sea, the Pyrenees & the Corbières Mountains, Roussillon is known for its diversity of wines and terroirs. The region's unique geology and microclimates allow each of the 25 authorized grape varieties to reach its fullest expression in these soils. Bringing together a small community of 2,200 winemaker families, 25 coops and 350 private cellars, the sunniest region of France produced 604 457 hl in 2016, with an average yield of 29 hl/ha. With its unique patchwork of micro-terroirs, Roussillon offers a diverse range of wines in all colors (15 PDOs & 3PGIs) including dry still wines and Vins Doux Naturels (Fortified Sweet Wines).

For more information, please visit www.winesofroussillon.com.

