Enjoy Hemp Expands Line Launching Uplift and Relax Delta-8 THC Syrups/Drink Additives

MIAMI, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoy Hemp, an industry leader of hemp-derived products, and the first and only line of premium hemp-derived Delta-8 THC products designed for customers to "enjoy life" how they choose, has launched Delta-8 THC Syrup. Enjoy Hemp's Delta-8 Syrup transforms any beverage into a high-potency, THC-infused and flavor-enhanced experience that is truly one-of-a-kind. Enjoy Hemp offers the most potent and all-natural Delta-8 THC experience on the market with the only vegan, all-natural, and gluten-free line of products that are fully third-party laboratory tested for potency and purity.

Enjoy Hemp Uplift Enjoy Hemp Relaxation

Each bottle of syrup is infused with 500mg of Enjoy Hemp's Delta-8 THC and comes with approximately 13 servings of 40mg per dose. Utilizing water-soluble nanotechnology, Enjoy Hemp's Syrup absorbs up to five times faster than other Delta-8 THC products and kicks in within as little as 15 minutes. Plus, it lasts up to six to eight hours. The syrup can be ingested on its own or infused with any beverage including cocktails, water, and exotic sodas!

Choose how to enjoy with either:

Relaxation Syrup: (MSRP: $29.99 ) – the blend of Indica terpenes-infused syrup in Grape was designed to help consumers chill and relax. Terpenes include Terpinolene and Alpha Bisabol. Uplift Syrup: (MSRP: $29.99 ) – the blend of Sativa terpene-infused syrup in Mango was crafted as the perfect daytime or uplifting blend! Terpenes include Beta-Caryophyllene and Limonene.

All Enjoy Hemp's products are manufactured in Bend, Oregon. The state provides optimal growing conditions for hemp because of its agricultural and climate conditions.

CBD dispensaries and smoke shops sell products based on strains and flavors that can be overwhelming to consumers. For example, most gummies are sold in flavors, such as watermelon, and everyone reacts to THC and hemp-derived products differently.

Enjoy Hemp solves these problems by specifically formulating their products to sell the effects and experiences consumers desire such as relaxation, energy, relief, euphoria, etc. Each of Enjoy Hemp's product formulations are proprietarily formulated to provide the effects and experiences consumers are looking for with the effect of each item displayed on the front for ease of purchase.

"Having launched Enjoy Hemp at the beginning of 2021 with great success, we are excited to launch our Delta-8 THC Syrup," said co-founder Adam Levit. "Normally, cannabis products are sold as strains and flavors that don't provide the consumer much background about the product. We listened to customer demand and created products that are centered around the effects and experiences that customers are looking for."

To ensure transparency to its customers, Enjoy Hemp's products are third-party laboratory tested by certified independent laboratories and have a Certificates of Analysis (COA) correlated to the lot number of each product. The company tests every product for cannabinoid and terpene content, as well as heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, and microbials.

"What makes Enjoy Hemp unique is our dedication to transparency and our accessibility to our consumers," said co-founder Jordan Shidlofsky "Enjoy Hemp is the only syrup on the market that's designed to allow consumers choose how they want to enjoy life with our Relaxation or Uplift blends! Plus, the effects of our products are easily identifiable on our packaging for the consumers who may be overwhelmed with the dispensary shopping experience or know how they want to enjoy life."

Delta-8 THC ("Delta-8") is a cannabinoid that can be derived from either hemp or cannabis. All of Enjoy Hemp's Delta-8 THC products are derived from 100% USDA Organic Hemp. Delta-8 is a cannabis compound that has become popular because of its similarity to Delta-9 THC, the main compound in cannabis that may cause euphoria, happiness, sedation, and other psychotropic effects, without the negative side effects such as paranoia or anxiety.

Enjoy Hemp is the brainchild of Levit and Shidlofsky, two friends who met while attending Florida State University, and later attended law school at Florida International University. Five years after graduating from law school/while practicing law, they launched Lunchbox Distribution and Lunchbox Alchemy CBD, distributing and offering full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD made with the finest, all-natural and organic ingredients. In 2021, Levit and Shidlofsky launched Enjoy Hemp, with a goal of creating products that promote "enjoying life," and continue to be partners in the business.

For more information or to purchase Enjoy Hemp's Delta-8 THC Syrup, visit https://enjoyhemp.co/shop-all-delta-8-thc/delta-8-thc-syrup/.

About Enjoy Hemp:

After proving successful in other cannabis ventures, Adam Levit and Jordan Shidlofsky launched Enjoy Hemp in 2021, with a goal of creating products that promote "enjoying life." Enjoy Hemp's years of cannabis expertise separates it from the rest with its line of premium hemp-derived Delta-8 products that are the only vegan, all-natural, and gluten-free Delta-8 on the market that are fully third-party laboratory tested. All of the products contain custom proprietary blends to produce the effects and experiences customers want to enjoy. Enjoy Hemp product offerings include premium Delta-8 THC gummies, drinks, and inhalables. For more information, visit https://enjoyhemp.co/ or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/enjoyhemp/.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, PR Consultant

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE Enjoy Hemp

Related Links

https://enjoyhemp.co/

