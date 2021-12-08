Enjoy Hemp Launches New Line of Gummies With Delta-9 THC

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoy Hemp, the first and only line of premium hemp-derived products designed for customers to "enjoy life" how they choose, has launched a line of Delta-9 THC gummies, available in four different effects: Boost, Chill, Euphoria and Zen. For the first time in history, consumers are able to get dispensary grade Delta-9 THC products delivered to their homes or at their local store without a medical card.

Enjoy Hemp Boost Delta-9 THC Gummies Enjoy Hemp Zen Delta-9 THC Gummies

As an industry leader and best-seller, Enjoy Hemp released these revolutionary products to address the needs of many storefronts and consumers who rely on Enjoy Hemp's Delta-8 THC products. Consumers will not have to worry about receiving their favorite Enjoy Hemp products with the possibility of Delta-8 THC being banned, because these Delta-9 THC products are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

Delta-9 THC, a cannabinoid molecule, is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Enjoy Hemp's Delta 9 THC gummies are legal in all 50 states under the 2018 Farm Bill because the products are derived from hemp and contain a Delta-9 THC concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.

Similar to Enjoy Hemp's other products, each product is specifically formulated with a specific terpene blend to target each desired effect. The 250mg, 25-count gummies come in assorted fruit flavors and are available for $34.99. The Delta-9 THC gummies are available in the following experiences:

Boost Delta-9 THC Gummies : Enjoy Hemp's Sativa enhanced Delta-9 THC Boost gummies contain Sativa terpenes, terpinol and alpha-pinene, which are known for their energetic and uplifting effects.





Enjoy Hemp's Sativa enhanced Delta-9 THC Boost gummies contain Sativa terpenes, terpinol and alpha-pinene, which are known for their energetic and uplifting effects. Chill Delta-9 THC Gummies : Enjoy Hemp's blend of Indica terpene-infused Delta-9 THC gummies aim to bring the consumer to a state of relaxation.





: Enjoy Hemp's blend of Indica terpene-infused Delta-9 THC gummies aim to bring the consumer to a state of relaxation. Euphoria Delta-9 THC Gummies : Enjoy Hemp's blend of Sativa terpene-infused Delta-9 THC gummies are created with the terpenes alpha-pinene and limonene to bring consumers to a state of euphoria.





Enjoy Hemp's blend of Sativa terpene-infused Delta-9 THC gummies are created with the terpenes alpha-pinene and limonene to bring consumers to a state of euphoria. Zen Delta-9 THC Gummies: Enjoy Hemp's blend of mood-boosting, terpene-infused Delta-9 THC gummies contain the terpenes limonene and ocimene that can potentially help relieve stress and anxiety while boosting one's mood to feel nothing but Zen.

"Our experience-based edibles have been a big hit with our consumers, and we're excited to add the Delta-9 THC gummies to our line-up," said Enjoy Hemp co-founder Adam Levit. "These Delta-9 THC gummies will allow consumers to purchase dispensary grade Delta-9 THC products delivered to their homes or at their local store without a medical card."

Enjoy Hemp's products are vegan, all-natural, and gluten-free. Each of its product formulations are proprietarily formulated to provide the effects and experiences consumers are looking for with the effect of each item displayed on the front for ease of purchase.

To ensure transparency to its customers, Enjoy Hemp's products are third-party laboratory tested by certified independent laboratories and have a Certificate of Analysis (COA) correlated to the lot number of each product. The company tests every product for cannabinoid and terpene content, as well as heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, and microbials.

All Enjoy Hemp's products are manufactured in Bend, Oregon. The state provides optimal growing conditions for hemp because of its agricultural and climate conditions.

To view and/or purchase Enjoy Hemp's Delta-9 THC gummies, visit https://enjoyhemp.co/shop-by-category/delta-9-thc-fully-compliant/delta-9-thc-gummies-terpenes/.

About Enjoy Hemp:

After proving successful in other cannabis ventures, Adam Levit and Jordan Shidlofsky launched Enjoy Hemp in 2021, with a goal of creating products that promote "enjoying life." Enjoy Hemp's years of cannabis expertise separates it from the rest with its line of premium hemp-derived Delta-8 products that are the only vegan, all-natural, and gluten-free Delta-8 on the market that are fully third-party laboratory tested. All of the products contain custom proprietary blends to produce the effects and experiences customers want to enjoy. Enjoy Hemp product offerings include premium Delta-8 THC gummies, drinks, and inhalables. For more information, visit https://enjoyhemp.co/ or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/enjoyhemp/ .

Contact:

Durée & Company, PR Consultant

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE Enjoy Hemp