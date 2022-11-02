Enjoy incredible battery lifespan worry-free with the OPPO Battery Health Engine on the Reno8 series

The all-new Reno8 series features OPPO's Battery Health Engine (BHE) for faster, safer, and longer-lasting charging and battery performance

OPPO BHE intelligently controls the charging current and voltage through real-time monitoring to significantly extend battery lifespan

OPPO's Reno8 5G was recently granted the 2022 GOLD BATTERY label of DXOMARK

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data from OPPO's SUPERVOOC™ lab, after a year of use, most smartphone batteries have just 90% of their original capacity; and after two years, this drops to as low as 80%. This is without factoring in heavy smartphone use, like running multiple apps at the same time or playing graphically intensive online games. For these users, it's not unusual to have to replace the battery often.

Reno8 Pro_80W SUPERVOOC

OPPO spent over three years conducting fundamental research into lithium-ion batteries, resulting in a system-level battery health optimization solution called the OPPO Battery Health Engine (BHE). This technology can keep a battery running at over 80% of its original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles, double the current industry average of 800 cycles, making batteries equipped with the OPPO BHE, the world's longest lasting in terms of battery lifespan. Not only does this help aid in battery care each day, it helps reduce pollution and long-term environmental damage caused by discarded lithium batteries.

Why do batteries lose their ability to store charge over time?

Inside a lithium-ion battery, lithium ions move from the positive electrode into the negative electrode when the battery is charging, via a process known as electrolyte conduction. When the battery is discharged, the opposite process occurs.

How much charge can move between the electrodes during either of these processes depends on how many active lithium ions are present in the battery. Unfortunately, it is possible for the active lithium ions to become inactive if subjected to excess current or overcharging which leads to a drop in battery capacity.

However, measuring this poses another huge challenge. Smartphone batteries are like a black box: while we can measure the potential between positive and negative electrodes, it's impossible to measure the potential of a single electrode without adding another 'third' electrode to the battery.

OPPO's Smart Battery Health Algorithm solves the 'black box' mystery of lithium-ion batteries

OPPO came across research by Professor Gregory Offer, who specializes in lithium battery research at Imperial College London. Following discussions with Professor Offer and after three years of testing and modifications, OPPO developed an accurate battery model capable of achieving real-time tracking of the negative electrode potential without adding another third electrode. Through these measurements, OPPO is able to precisely control parameters such as battery charging speed and temperature to deliver the best balance between performance and longevity.

This innovative battery model, named the Smart Battery Health Algorithm, is one of two technologies that make up the OPPO BHE. Through the precise simulation, OPPO has solved one of the industry's biggest mysteries in measuring the negative electrode potential of lithium-ion batteries, making it possible to precisely control the charging current through real-time monitoring of the smartphone battery without sacrificing charging speeds.

Hardware protection for Battery Life

Aside from the Smart Battery Health Algorithm, the other breakthrough innovation found in the OPPO BHE is the Battery Healing Technology, helping to preserve battery lifespan by altering the inner chemistry of the Reno8 series phone battery.

When lithium-ion batteries are charged and discharged, the breakdown of the electrolyte compounds under the electrical potential result in a thin protective layer known as the solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) forming on the electrode, improving the performance and preventing the electrode material from being damaged by the electrolyte molecules.

OPPO's Battery Healing Technology further enhances the performance of the electrodes and helps to continually repair the SEI during charging and discharging by optimizing the electrolyte formula.

Worry-free and easy-to-use charging experiences on Reno8 series phone

Reno8 series owners don't just get to benefit from the longer-lasting battery enabled by the new BHE. With 80W SUPERVOOC™ charging technology, the Reno8 Pro's 4,500mAh battery can be charged to 50% in just 11 minutes and to 100% in just 31 minutes with integrated 5-Layer Charging Protection for safe charging. Tests by TÜV Rheinland show that even a 5-minute charge is enough for two hours of gaming.

From high-efficiency, high-power SUPERVOOC™ to the brand-new Battery Health Engine, OPPO has consistently led the path in battery and charging technology. With more innovative charging solutions to come, OPPO will continue to explore more ways of bringing safe, effective, and easy-to-use charging experiences to more users.

DXOMARK Gold Battery Label

OPPO's Reno8 5G was recently granted the 2022 GOLD BATTERY label of DXOMARK. DXOMARK, the world-leading quality evaluation laboratory, acknowledged the battery's excellent charging performance, exceptional efficiency, and decent autonomy overall. Reno8 5G received a total score of 141, placing it on the podium of the global ranking.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to build a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US, three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology to global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 dedicated employees to create a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premise in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and has enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, and charity campaigns.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936041/Reno8_Pro_80W_SUPERVOOC.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451542/OPPO_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OPPO