Enjoy More Baseball And Delicious Bites At loanDepot Park As Miami Marlins And CHEQ Partner To Enhance The Fan Experience

Summer's here, and now is the time for fans to enjoy Marlins baseball and the delicious bites and drinks available at loanDepot park. Fans will be able to use CHEQ's new mobile technology to order ahead at concession stands, allowing fans to get back into the swing of the summer season in a safe and enjoyable manner, all from their personal mobile device. CHEQ's technology after the 2021 season will also provide fans the ability to order food directly to their seats in select areas of the ballpark as well as be great teammates and share the ballpark fun by purchasing food and beverages for their friends through the app.

"As part of our ever-evolving efforts to provide a first-class fan experience, we're excited to introduce CHEQ's technology that will allow our fans to spend more time enjoying Marlins baseball and browsing the reimagined food experience at loanDepot park from the comfort of their seats," said Marlins CRO Adam Jones. "CHEQ is a natural partner for our organization, sharing a commitment in innovation and exceptional customer experience."

"We're delighted to partner with the Marlins, one of the most forward-thinking and innovative teams in Major League Baseball. With the CHEQ app, we are dedicated to giving the fans the best possible dining experience at the ballpark, so they can spend more time enjoying the game and less time waiting in lines. We also believe passionately about supporting the local community, which is why CHEQ is available to independent restauranteurs in the Miami area, free of commissions or hidden charges," said CHEQ's CEO Tom Lapham.

As the first ordering app available to independent restaurant operators, CHEQ can also be used beyond the ballpark, with more than 1,000 restaurants around Florida using the innovative technology. CHEQ is available to restaurant operators including restaurants and sporting events without any commissions, equipment costs or hidden fees. Guests can transact through CHEQ or a QR code skipping the line or the wait, while also supporting local restaurants.

Fans should visit Marlins.com/Food for more information on ballpark bites and download the CHEQ app by searching for "CHEQ Mobile Solutions" in the iOS or Android store.

