Enjoy Round-The-Clock Trading From TradeUP

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeUP, the innovative trading platform and mobile app renowned for its robust, commission-free service, has launched a revolutionary feature designed to enhance the trading journey for its users. In an exciting partnership with Blue Ocean Technologies, TradeUP has introduced an overnight trading session, opening up significant opportunities for its overseas affiliates, Tiger Brokers. This enhancement extends our service offerings, enabling clients throughout the Asia-Pacific region to access 24-hour trading like never before. This makes TradeUP one of only five brokers in the US to offer 24-hour trading, and it's available to users at $0 commission with no additional fees.

TradeUP has introduced an overnight trading session, a new feature that now enables clients to engage in trading activities around the clock, five days a week, from 8:00 PM Sunday to 8:00 PM Friday.

Traditionally, trading US stocks and ETFs has been confined to the Regular Trading Hours of Monday to Friday, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM EST. While some brokerages—including TradeUp— already offer Extended Trading Hours from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM EST, TradeUP has gone a step further by integrating an Overnight Trading session. Running from Sunday to Thursday, from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM EST, this new feature now enables clients to engage in trading activities around the clock, five days a week, from 8:00 PM Sunday to 8:00 PM Friday.

The key advantage of 24-hour trading lies in the flexibility it offers to clients. With this new feature, traders have the freedom to execute trades on their own schedule, thereby ensuring they never miss out on valuable opportunities. Furthermore, the ability to respond to market-moving news and events outside of normal trading hours allows TradeUP clients to stay ahead in a dynamic market environment.

One of TradeUP's standout offerings is its commitment to offering $0 commission and no additional fees for 24-hour trading. This competitive advantage further distinguishes TradeUP as a leading platform that prioritizes client needs and provides unparalleled value in the trading landscape.

Recognizing the importance of clarity and transparency, TradeUP has made it easy for users to identify securities eligible for overnight trading. Clients can quickly spot these opportunities by locating a small icon marked '24' on the Quotes page, signifying that the stock is available for trading during the Overnight Trading session.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest innovation in the form of 24-hour trading capabilities," said Vincent Lupo, COO at TradeUP Securities, Inc. "By partnering with Blue Ocean Technologies and introducing Overnight Trading, we are empowering our clients to trade on their own terms and seize opportunities around the clock. At TradeUP, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a seamless and cost-effective trading experience for all."

In a rapidly evolving market landscape, TradeUP continues to raise the bar by introducing cutting-edge features that cater to the evolving needs of modern traders. With the launch of Overnight Trading, TradeUP solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the industry, offering unparalleled access, flexibility, and convenience to its growing client base.

To find out more information about TradeUP's Overnight Trading session and explore the wide range of trading opportunities available, visit the official TradeUP at www.tradeup.com or download the TradeUP app today. For a limited time, TradeUP is reimbursing up to $200 in transfer fees when you move your existing account to TradeUP, and an additional $100 cash bonus for transfers exceeding $10,000.

About TradeUP:

TradeUP is a leading online trading platform and smartphone app that provides users with seamless access to a diverse range of trading opportunities. With a focus on innovation, transparency, and customer satisfaction, TradeUP is committed to empowering traders of all levels to achieve their financial goals. Find out more at www.tradeup.com.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this material is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide professional, investment, or any other type of advice or recommendation, nor does it create a fiduciary relationship. TradeUP does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, reliability, completeness, appropriateness, or sufficiency of any information included in this material. Certain information may have been provided by third-party sources, and while believed to be reliable, it has not been independently verified by TradeUP. Any investment decision should not be made solely in reliance on this material, as the information is subject to change without notice. Securities and derivatives transactions involve the risk of loss, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. It is important to carefully consider the potential benefits and risks involved before making any investment decisions. Terms and conditions apply when opening an account. Visit TradeUP.com for details. Due to the nature of the extended hours trading market, trading during these times may pose certain risks greater than those present during regular market hours. Carefully consider all risks before investing, as investing in securities can result in loss. © 2024 TradeUP Securities, Inc.

Contact Information:

Crystal Chang

[email protected]

646-439-3115

