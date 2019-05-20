Enjoy Sin City Like A Rockstar with the Revamped Las Vegas Pass from The Leisure Pass Group

LONDON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to Las Vegas can now enjoy Sin City's big-ticket experiences in true rockstar style with the newly-revamped Las Vegas Pass (www.lasvegaspass.com), which now includes admission to a choice of more than 20 different shows as well as tours, attractions and activities.

World-renowned performances including Cirque du Soleil's LOVE and Kà, the smash hit comedy Carrot Top and the old-time circus-style Absinthe, rated the 'Greatest Show in Las Vegas History', are among the options for Las Vegas Pass holders, who make significant savings on the experiences they choose using the pass.

Designed for visitors who want to throw themselves into the unique Vegas lifestyle, the Las Vegas Pass is an all-in-one digital VIP ticket to the best the city has to offer. Priced from $299 per adult and $269 per child (aged 3-12 years) for a two-day pass, it provides access to Grand Canyon tours, high-speed NASCAR experiences, pool parties, helicopter flights and much more.

After buying the pass at www.lasvegaspass.com, customers receive an email with a unique barcode, and simply scan this direct from their smartphone to gain access to the 50-plus experiences included. Passes are valid for consecutive days but do not go 'live' until first use, giving visitors the convenience of pre-booked sightseeing and experiences, but with the flexibility to start their Las Vegas Pass experiences whenever they wish.

Among the chief benefits of the pass is the value for money it offers, with notable savings to be made versus pay-as-you-go prices throughout the city.

As an example, Las Vegas Pass holders could choose just six experiences and save more than $450 with a three-day pass priced at $419:

Together these six unforgettable experiences would cost $874.41 without the Las Vegas Pass.

Other high-flying attractions included on the pass include the world's tallest observation wheel, the High Roller, and the 490-feet high VooDoo Zip Line. For those who want to slow it down, a two-day ticket for the hop-on-hop-off sightseeing buses is the perfect way to get to know the city at a more measured pace.

The Las Vegas Pass is valid for two, three or five days, priced from $299, $419 or $569 per adult respectively, but is often available on promotion for as little as $239 for two days.

