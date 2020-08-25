Enjoy the 2020 Fort Dupont Park Summer Concert Series Online -- Every Saturday Through September 19

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the National Park Service this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT for the next installment of the 2020 Fort Dupont Summer Concert Series. You're invited to a live watch party of performances by We Are One X-perience Band and The New Soul Searchers with sounds by DJ Lance Reynolds.

Free, live-recorded R&B, hip-hop, jazz and go-go concerts continue each Saturday at 7:30 p.m. through September 19. Concerts will premiere on https://fortdupontparkconcerts.live/ and will be available online through September 30, 2020.

Virtual concert schedule 2020:

August 22: We Are One X-perience Band and The New Soul Searchers with sounds by DJ Lance Reynolds

August 29: Big Daddy Kane and DJ Kool with sounds by DJ Scientific Beats

September 5: Maysa and Cecily with sounds by DJ Classix

September 12: Kindred and the Family Soul and Aztec Sun with sounds by DJ 2-Tone Jones

September 19: Backyard Band and Black Alley Band with sounds by DJ Lance Reynolds

The Fort Dupont Summer Concert Series is an annual celebration that brings together Greater Washington area communities to enjoy incredible music from national, regional and local artists. The National Park Service continues the series' tradition this summer and looks forward to sharing the concert series with viewers across the country. Concerts will not be performed live at the amphitheater this year.

For more information, visit https://fortdupontparkconcerts.live/ and nps.gov/fodu.

