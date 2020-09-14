Enjoy the 72nd Emmy Awards in Style with At-Home Party from eMeals and Sterling Vineyards

All fans of the Emmys are invited to attend a free virtual Pre-Emmys Prep Party on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 8 pm ET, hosted by Master Sommelier Gillian Ballance and eMeals Head of Content Scott Jones, who will discuss the food and wine pairings. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Gillian and Scott to ask wine and food related questions to ensure a successful at-home watch party. Sign up to particpate in the live Zoom event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emeals-and-sterling-vineyards-pre-emmys-prep-party-tickets-120082539107 .

eMeals is also providing an Emmys Watch Party Giveaway of a $1,000 gift card which is open to anyone who enters to win on the event landing page at https://emeals.com/emmys . The winner of the gift card will be randomly selected and announced on September 18, 2020.

Hollywood glamour at home: The Emmys At-Home Watch Party menu offers five fun foods perfect for eating in front of the TV, including Whipped Feta Dip with Pistachio Mint Pesto, Parmesan-Black Pepper Truffle Potato Chips, Smoked Salmon Cakes, Garlic Butter Steak Skewers, and Toffee Brownie "Shots." Every recipe is simple to make yet sure to dazzle, allowing you to roll out the red carpet in style.

Wine and dine like a star: Recommended wine pairings come from Sterling Vineyards Vintner's Collection, made from grapes grown in vineyards across California. Suggestions include the Vintner's Collection Chardonnay and Vintner's Collection Cabernet Sauvignon easy drinking wines that will pair perfectly with the food selections. The menu also features Sterling Vineyards award-winning Napa Valley Chardonnay, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, and Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine.

Effortless shopping: Simply select the dishes you want to make and the wines you want to buy from the eMeals mobile app, and eMeals will create a shopping list that you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. Emmy celebrations have never been so simple!

The winner is: Those who aren't already eMeals subscribers can sign up for a free 14-day trial at www.emeals.com You will get access to 15 different plans for a range of eating styles, from Keto to Budget Friendly and more, plus recipes, step-by-step instructions, and shopping list functionality. Subscriptions cost as little as $5/month and help save both time and money while bringing mealtime home.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading meal planning service and meal kit alternative. Offering 15 food style meal plans with 100+ new easy-to-follow recipes every week that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan, the service automatically generates a weekly shopping list based on the subscriber's meal choices that can be self-shopped or sent in one click to AmazonFresh, Walmart, Kroger, Instacart and Shipt for fast pickup or home delivery. eMeals has helped more than a million families put healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, affordably, and creatively. Life is hard, make dinner easy. Visit www.emeals.com to sign up for a two-week free trial.

