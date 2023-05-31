Enjoy the Adventure for Future: Yadea Launches Award-winning Scooter ElitePrime

Yadea

31 May, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea(01585.HK), a global leader in electric two-wheel vehicles, won the 2023 iF Product Design Award and the best of CES 2023 for Yadea Scooter ElitePrime which is now in duration of Crowdfunding through Indiegogo. The ElitePrime is a powerful, safe, and stylish SUV-like electric scooter aimed at making commuting the best part of the day for urban commuters and outdoor enthusiasts.

A SUV-like E-Scooter for Commuting 

The ElitePrime's widened footboard and 155mm clearance provide a powerful stance and smooth ride. Its 800W motor offers impressive power and speed, capable of producing up to 1500W. The all-aluminum frame and urban design bring style to the e-scooter market. Front and rear single cantilever shock absorbers ensure a smoother ride than traditional spring shocks, making potholes and bumps a breeze.

A Strong and Safe Scooter

The 800W motor delivers top speeds of 18.6 mph (16 mph in Europe), outperforming most e-scooters with 500-700W motors. The scooter is comfortable on hills, maintaining full speed even on 30% inclines. The advanced front drum and rear disc brake, along with electric brake system offers quick stopping power with minimal shake and noise. The all-around lighting system ensures riders' visibility to traffic. Safety features also include a smart fall protection system, reducing the risk of accidents.

A Smooth and Safe Riding Experience

The 40-mile range ensures worry-free commutes, thanks to the 46.8V, 14.5Ah (678Wh) large-capacity lithium battery. Self-healing tires quickly recover from punctures, resulting in fewer tire changes and more confidence on bumpy roads. The strong, lightweight, rust-resistant aluminum frame offers a stable ride without sacrificing speed. The scooter's modern design is sure for striking as riders whiz by.

Yadea Scooter ElitePrime is now available on the global market. Stay tuned for more updates on availability and be sure to check out the ElitePrime's impressive features and design on Indiegogo at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/yadea-scooter-eliteprime/x/29715610#/ 

