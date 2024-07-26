Enjoy the Cultures and Landscapes of Gansu, Unveil the Magnificent Silk Road with Joint Hands

Successful Conclusion of Foreign Journalists' Tour to Gansu

LANZHOU, China, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The waters of the Yellow River come from upon Heaven, but they enter the world from here." Have you ever heard of this? In northwestern China, the surging Yellow River flows through the Loess Plateau, presenting a magnificent picture of mountains and rivers. It nourishes this land, which is home to many ethnic groups, and breeds colorful local cultures. This is Gansu Province.

From July 15th to 21st, 2024, the "Foreign Journalists' Tour to Gansu" was successfully accomplished. It was organized by the Information Office of the People's Government of Gansu Province in cooperation with China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD). More than 10 journalists from such countries as Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Pakistan, Russia and Vietnam were invited to visit Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Lanzhou city among other places within the province.

During the one-week trip, the journalists explored the profound historical and cultural heritages of Gansu Province, such as Bingling Temple Grottoes, Labrang Monastery, Milariba Monastery, Ganjia Secret Land, etc., and experienced colorful ethnic cultural customs in person. While interviewing in Bafang Shisanxiang and Jialagama Village, journalists deeply felt the unity of all ethnic groups in Gansu and how they worked hand in hand to achieve more. They also enjoyed the magnificent beauty of the natural environment in the province. The vast Yellow River, boundless grasslands, wonderful Danxia landscapes... All represent the uncanny workmanship and endless charm of the nature. They appreciated the unique charm of the intangible cultural heritages in Gansu, such as Thangka craft, Hui brick carving, colored pottery painting, etc., which exhibited profound traditional culture heritages. They visited the Linxia Baiyi Yinong International Flower Port, Xingsheng Dairy Cattle Breeding Specialized Cooperative in Gengzhi Village and Hualing Dairy Group, through which they had a better understanding of how these prosperous specialty industries injected strong impetus into the local economy.

National unity provides a harmonious homeland

Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture is the first stop of this journey. journalists from all over the world visited BafangShisan xiang to see the production procedure of traditional handicrafts such as Hui brick carving, Han wood carving, Hezhou egg carving, Linxia clay sculpture, etc. They cordially exchanged with the local ethnic minorities, visited mosques in residential areas, and learned about the great changes that took place after the street reconstruction in typical ethnic minority areas.

In Jialagama Village, Jianmuke'er Sub-district, Hezuo City, journalists learned about the construction of Tibetan ecological parks, tent camps, public places and other projects in cultural tourism village carried out by the first village in Gannan Prefecture to have natural gas into households. They also went into the homes of local Tibetan people and learned in detail about the remarkable achievements made by the village in improving the living environment, local employment, education and people's livelihood. Later, journalists visited Labrang Monastery, the "World Academy of Tibetan Buddhism Studies", in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, to see the profound heritages of Tibetan Buddhism.

Facilitate economic development with industrial empowerment

In Linxia Baiyi Yinong International Flower Port, journalists focused on the development of Linxia fresh cut flower industry. Based on the regional advantages in flower resources, the port has built a flower industrial demonstration park with high-tech smart greenhouse, effectively improving the employment of surrounding farmers.

In Xingsheng Dairy Cattle Breeding Specialized Cooperative in Gengzhi Village , Nawu Town, Gannan Prefecture and Hualing Dairy Group, journalists had an all-round understanding of the measures, influences and experience of Hezuo City in promoting animal husbandry and in raising the income of herdsmen of the yak milk industry.

Draw a new chapter of nature with ecological protection

During the visit, the journalists traveled along the "most beautiful road in Gansu", the tourist scenery line along the Taizi Mountain in Linxia, enjoying the charm and tranquility of nature and feeling the remarkable achievements of ecological protection. In the Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the Meiren Grassland presented a more vibrant scene. journalists changed into exquisite Tibetan costumes and rode horses, experiencing the charm of nomadic culture, which has added new vitality to the development of tourism industry in Gannan Prefecture.

Lanzhou Danxia Geological Park is also breathtaking. The journalists watched an exquisite show, Galloping Horses on Danxia, and learned about the history of the Silk Road on horseback, the horse culture and equestrian skills. They marveled at Danxia cliffs, wind rocks and other geological wonders. The colorful and vast Danxia landscapes was especially spectacular in clear weather.

Bring forth the new and jointly protect cultural heritages

When visiting the grottoes of Bingling Temple, the journalists were enchanted by the grottoes preserved during thousands of years, and the diverse and integrated grottoes statues and exquisite murals attracted everyone to stop and watch.

At the Gannan Cultural Center, they appreciated a 111-meter-long Thangka titled "The Red Army's Long March through Gannan." The main creator, Xiawuduojie, introduced the materials and techniques of Thangka in detail. journalists were amazed by the colorful work in front of them, and praised Thangka as well as the Tibetan culture embedded in it.

The journalists paid a visit to the Lanzhou Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Center, to appreciate the essence of intangible cultural heritages, such as the bold and vigorous Lanzhou Taiping Drum, the thrilling Yongdeng high stilts, the melodic Lanzhou drum and the Yellow River water wheel that brought benefits to so many people on this land. They thereby develop a deeper understanding of the profoundness of the Silk Road culture, the Yellow River culture and multi-nationality cultural integration.

SOURCE China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD)