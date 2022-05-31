Enjoy the New Features of IP Bookmark to Find Global Intellectual Properties

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome to the revamped platform of IP Bookmark where users are able to find global intellectual properties with more accuracy and real-time data. This user-friendly platform thrives to offer correct information regarding the intellectual properties of various regions. Including monitoring tools, trademark and patent search, agency search tools, patent translation tools, and many other options; this global platform is making a difference in the market. Offering more convenient, clear, and comprehensive data to the users; IP Bookmark is empowering everyone with more efficiency and less effort.

Global IP Navigation

The platform is glad to inform its renewed tools and features that can bring more convenience to navigating the global intellectual property. The users can witness the revamped model soon within the next month while IP Bookmark works round the clock to help the global users. As the platform thrives to help the global user regarding global intellectual properties, the users can find IP Tutorials on the platform that are updated regularly. The tutorials will empower the users with the right knowledge of the intellectual properties along with how to handle and patent them while navigating through other properties. IP Bookmark has already empowered many users regarding their issues of Intellectual Properties and the renewed version; it is looking forward to making it even for beneficial for everyone.

Navigate and quickly find accurate intellectual property information

This Platform summarizes all the data regarding intellectual properties from authentic websites and databases of more than 130 countries and organizations. Based on local classifications, therefore, a freshman in the IP industry can also learn and navigate through thousands of properties. Starting from Trademark to patent and copyright, the user is able to find everything on a common platform. The sections are further categorized in Basics, Preparation, Application, Filling Status, management, Trail & Appeal, Laws & Rules, Protection, and International database to make sure the users can find everything regarding IP. Easy and user-friendly navigation helps to reduce time and increase efficiency.

High accuracy Time and Currency Converter tools

In order to keep a track of the global time and exchange rates, the platform offers high accuracy time and currency converter tools. The time converter tool consists of three sections namely Common Time Conversion, Other Time Conversion, and Current Time. Each of these sections can offer the time of 12 main regions, a time comparison between two regions, and a world clock based on the map respectively. Similarly, the currency converter covers more than 68 currencies worldwide. The commonly user 12 currency conversions are especially highlighted through 'Common Currency' while Exchange Rate helps to make comparisons and 'Other Currencies' shows the currency of 68 other places. These tools help to communicate with foreign partners and make payments easier.

No Language Barrier

At IP Bookmark, users are able to navigate intellectual properties through multiple languages such as English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Spanish. With the convenience of six different languages, the platform is reducing the language barrier among global users.

User-friendly mobile interface

The easy and convenient website of IP Bookmark is also compatible with multiple devices and comes with a mobile interface as well. Thus, the users can have access at any time and anywhere.

Personalized Account

Every user can create their personalized account on the platform and add their frequently viewed links to their favorites. Create a user account and witness the renewed platform of IP Bookmark at www.ipbookmark.com.

Contact:

IP Bookmark

9892449589

[email protected]

