Enjoy the Perks of National Coffee Day at Dunkin': DD Perks® Members Get a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with Any Purchase

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' is celebrating National Coffee Day in a big way by sharing the loyalty love with a special coffee offer. All day on National Coffee Day, Wednesday, September 29, DD Perks® members can get a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase*.

The free medium hot or iced coffee includes Dunkin's Original Blend or Dunkin's Limited Batch Series coffees, 100% Guatemalan Hot Coffee or Dunkin' Midnight Hot Coffee. Dunkin' loyalty members can pair their free coffee perk with a purchase of one of the latest fall favorites, including a Pumpkin Donut or MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, a Pumpkin Muffin or an Apple Cider Donut, as well as the rest of the Dunkin' beverage and menu items available.

100% Guatemalan Coffee, the latest addition to Dunkin's Limited Batch Series, is a single-origin hot coffee that is smooth and rich with chocolate notes. It has less acidity and sharpness than other roasts which makes it approachable and easy to drink. 10 cents of every cup of 100% Guatemalan Coffee sold at Dunkin' restaurants now through October 12 will benefit One Tree Planted to support reforestation efforts in Guatemala**.

For anyone not already a DD Perks® member, they can receive their first perk as soon as the simple signup is complete. New Dunkin' loyalty members can quickly create an account on the Dunkin' app or online at DDPerks.com, and get one free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase by scanning their loyalty ID at checkout, ordering ahead on the Dunkin' app or paying with an enrolled Dunkin' card on September 29.

"We love our loyal DD Perks members, and what better way to say thank you than with a free coffee offer for National Coffee Day?" said Joanna Bonder, Director, Dunkin' Loyalty. "Be sure to sign up for DD Perks so you can enjoy this perk, and all of the amazing offers we provide our loyal members 365 days a year."

DD Perks® members are reaping the benefits of the program with exclusive Dunkin' offers and promotions. Members earn five points for every dollar they spend at Dunkin' on qualifying purchases, and once 200 points are accrued, they receive a free beverage reward that can be used to get a free drink at participating Dunkin' restaurants.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*Coffee excludes Nitro Cold Brew and Cold Brew. Excludes gift card purchases. Offer valid 9/29/2021. Limit one free coffee per member. Offer not available on delivery platforms or through guest orders on the Dunkin' app.

**For more information on One Tree Planted, visit onetreeplanted.org. Maximum donation of $250,000. 9/15/21-10/12/21. Price and participation may vary.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

