Enjoy Unparalleled Exclusivity with a Complete Island Buyout of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

Exclusive takeover is priced at EURO 2.5 million

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, named "Best Luxury Beach Hotel Worldwide" by Luxury Travel Advisor, introduces a complete island buyout, providing guests with unparalleled exclusivity and privacy.

Inclusive of all 115 accommodations (108 one- and two-bedroom overwater bungalow suites – 27 with private plunge pools; and seven two-and three-bedroom beachfront villa estates), this seven-night island buyout can accommodate up to 246 guests.

Inclusive of all 115 accommodations (108 one- and two-bedroom overwater bungalow suites – 27 with private plunge pools; and seven two-and three-bedroom beachfront villa estates), this seven-night island buyout can accommodate up to 246 guests. Rich in luxury, tradition, and Tahitian culture, the Resort boasts the island's best views of majestic Mount Otemanu and Bora Bora's famous turquoise lagoon.

Guests of the buyout will also have exclusive and unfettered access to the Resort's facilities, services, and amenities, including:

All meals at four open-air restaurants, as imagined by Executive Chef Sebastien Fontes

Wines selected by Head Sommelier Aude Vaillard and cocktails created by Head Mixologist Romain D'Antuono

Transformative wellness treatments at the cathedral-like Te Mahana Spa (one per guest) and guided fitness classes, including yoga

Recreational pursuits such as Lagoon Sanctuary exploration with WiseOceans marine biologists; scuba diving with DIVEASY instructors; tennis with Lucas Segati, the Resort's Peter Burwash International pro; watersports including stand-up paddleboarding, Waverunner excursions, chartered excursions on the Resort's maritime fleet, and more

Cultural classes guided by Cultural Ambassador Samuel Fiu and other local experts

Priced at EURO 2.5 million, the complete island buyout is subject to availability.

Optional customizable inclusions, such as private and chartered international and domestic air, helicopter excursions, and headline entertainment are also available at additional cost.

"There is nothing more exclusive than a complete island buyout and no destination as special as French Polynesia, rich in culture and tradition" says Romain Chanet, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora. "For guests looking to treat their special group to the ultimate and most private experience in paradise, all executed with renowned Four Seasons service and warmth – this is absolutely it."

About Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora is located on a private motu, overlooking iconic South Pacific landscape of the famed turquoise lagoon and majestic Mount Otemanu. Recently enhanced, the Resort offers 108 overwater bungalow suites, and seven beachfront villa estates. Its four open-air restaurants provide a wide variety of flavors, while an array of activities and experiences give guests an abundance of memory-making opportunities, including the pampering enclave of Te Mahana Spa. Exclusive partnerships with WiseOceans, DIVEASY, and Peter Burwash International bring the experts to the Resort, where guests can experience highly-personalized activities in private or group settings. Weddings and events take place amid 14,000 square feet of spectacular indoor and outdoor venues.

For more information, please visit online, call (888) 521-6648 or contact your travel professional (chain code FS.)

