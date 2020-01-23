Enjoy Up To 40% Off Stays with Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts' "Now or Never" Sale

Whether it's celebrating an anniversary, taking the family for a holiday or simply a staycation to unwind and relax, Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts offers guests a bespoke experience for whatever moment, milestone and occasion in their lives across its participating brands:

Banyan Tree - A sanctuary for the senses for a real pampering treat

Regardless of the experience guests are looking for, they can be assured of the warm hospitality signature to the Banyan Tree brand, with attentive yet discreet service from the service staff of more than 50 nationalities. With sustainability as its foundation, the properties provide naturally luxurious, ecological and culturally-sensitive experiences.

Choose your experience and book today: Banyan Tree, Angsana, Cassia.

Here are some highlights of the additional benefits guests can enjoy at the following properties:

Banyan Tree, Phuket

Savour a complimentary Thai set dinner for two pax per bedroom at Saffron.

Saffron presents the indigenous tastes of Thai cuisine at its best, with graceful service in a contemporary yet classically elegant Banyan Tree setting.



Angsana Velavaru, Maldives

Go on an adventure with a one-time night fishing experience for two pax per stay.

Learn age-old Maldivian fishing methods assisted by the experienced captain and his deckhand. Think snappers, jacks, barracudas and more. Your catch can also be served for lunch the following day.

Cassia, Phuket

Unwind with two hours free flow draught beers and soft drinks during lunch or dinner at poolside restaurant, Vista.

List of participating hotels

Banyan Tree Angsana Cassia Bintan Mayakoba Balaclava Mauritius Laguna Phuket Bintan Ungasan, Bali Tamouday Bay Bangalore Villas Resort Phuket Phuket Club & Spa Seoul Seychelles Bintan Lăng Cô

Kuala Lumpur Bangkok Maison-Souvannaphoum



Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur Managed by Banyan Tree Phuket Ihuru (Maldives)



Vabbinfaru (Maldives) Samui Velavaru (Maldives)



Cabo Marques Lăng Cô Riads Collection, Morocco





*Given the reported development of the Novel Coronavirus, Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts would like to assure all their guests that as a precautionary measure, health and safety measures have increased in all their hotels, in line with the World Health Organisation guidelines. Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts are currently extending a waiver on cancellation fees to all guests from Wuhan who are staying with Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts between 22 Jan and 8 Feb 2020, should they wish to exercise this option.

Terms and Conditions

Book from now until 5 February 2020

Valid for stays from now until 30 April 2020

A minimum stay of one night is required for this offer

Offer cannot be combined with other promotions and/or gift certificate

Individual properties will extend property specific value adds

Individual property's general terms and conditions apply

Cancellation Policy

Reservation is non-cancellable

A full non-refundable prepayment is required upon confirmation of the booking

