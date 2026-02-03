ENKIDU International Productions Partners with The Ed Asner Family Center as Fiscal Sponsor

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENKIDU International Productions has partnered with The Ed Asner Family Center, which will serve as the company's fiscal sponsor, the two organizations confirmed. The collaboration supports ENKIDU's mission to produce independent cinema and expand its volunteer theatre programs for autistic youth.

Sophia Dunn-Walker, co-founder, ENKIDU International Productions Matt Asner and Navah Paskowitz-Asner, co-founders, The Ed Asner Family Center

Founded by siblings Sophia Dunn-Walker and Kip Walker, ENKIDU focuses on inclusion-driven film. Its recent work has been recognized with a regional Emmy Award and supported by several national grants. The fiscal sponsorship provides ENKIDU with additional infrastructure to grow its slate of impact-focused projects across film and media.

The Ed Asner Family Center, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matt Asner, offers mental health services, job training, camps, and enrichment programs for neurodivergent individuals and their families. Inspired by their six children — some of whom are autistic — the organization employs autistic self-advocates as educators and counselors across its programs.

"This partnership gives us the structure and shared mission to build meaningful work," said Sophia Dunn-Walker. "We're committed to projects that reflect real families and real communities, and The Ed Asner Family Center is the perfect partner for that vision."

"We are proud to stand with ENKIDU in elevating this powerful message. The arts are a cornerstone of personal growth, helping individuals discover their voice, confidence, creativity, and sense of belonging," said Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matt Asner.

The partnership will support upcoming ENKIDU initiatives spanning independent film, theatre, and community programming, with additional announcements planned for early next year.

