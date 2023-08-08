Enko Joins the World Economic Forum's Innovator Communities as a Global Innovator

Enko to Provide Thought Leadership and Innovation to Help Address Global Concerns and Shape Policy as a Centre for Nature and Climate Partner

MYSTIC, Conn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enko , the crop health company, today announced that it has expanded its engagement with the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Innovator Communities with an invitation to be a WEF Global Innovator. Enko has been a WEF Technology Pioneer since 2021 and now joins 400+ of the world's leading start-ups to positively shape our shared future within the WEF's Centre for Nature and Climate .

According to the WEF, "Global Innovators are among the most impactful and innovative start-ups in the world. They are actively engaged in the Forum's efforts to advance global collaboration across the forum's 10 Centres serving to benefit global society."

Enko continues to answer the call for solutions to aid in more sustainable increases in food production by addressing key pests and diseases devastating yields for farmers globally. Their innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and drug discovery approaches allows for the design of novel, safe and effective crop protection, and comes at a time when many regions of the world are struggling to produce sufficient food for their people. As part of this new Forum engagement, Enko will engage alongside a community of innovators coordinated by WEF to craft a sustainable future that will positively impact food security around the world.

"We are pleased to continue engaging Enko in the Forum's Innovator communities," says Verena Kuhn, Head of the Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "Finding sustainable and inclusive ways of feeding the world's population is one of the challenges that the Forum's Centre for Nature and Climate is tackling, and Enko can provide valuable insights on this and is innovating novel ways for farmers to help achieve this goal."

Speaking on the honor of joining this community, Enko CEO and Founder Jacqueline Heard, Ph.D., MBA says, "The World Economic Forum continues to set the standard for how global organizations, governments, regulators, and technology providers can work together to overcome our society's primary challenges. We are thrilled to be given the opportunity to expand our partnership and play a role in steering global conversations on technology and policy considerations and to help solve the world's current nature and climate crises."

About Enko

Founded in 2017, Enko Chem, Inc. designs safe and sustainable solutions to farmers' biggest crop threats, from pest resistance to new diseases, by applying the latest drug discovery and development approaches from pharma to plants. Led by a team of proven scientists, entrepreneurs and agriculture industry veterans, Enko is backed by investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Anterra Capital, Finistere Ventures, Novalis LifeSciences, Germin8 Ventures, TO Ventures Food, and Rabo Food & Agri Innovation Fund. Enko is headquartered in Mystic, Connecticut. For more information, visit enko.ag .

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

About the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community

The Innovator Communities are a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprised of three sub-communities, the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators, and Unicorns, the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies who are invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with one or more of the Forum's Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues.

