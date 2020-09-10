Enlightened Expands Hearst Magazines Ice Cream Licensing Partnership with a Delish Fall Collection

The Enlightened + Delish Fall Collection transforms the nostalgic, festive flavors of the holidays into a duo of feel-good keto ice creams with only 1g net carbs per serving and no added sugar. A low-carb twist on a fall classic, Pumpkin Cheesecake is a pint of velvety pumpkin ice cream with a rich cream cheese swirl. Peppermint Brownie features a merry swirl of green and red peppermint ice cream packed with fudgy brownie bites and chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Cheesecake and Peppermint Brownie are gluten-free and made with cream. Instead of added sugar, Enlightened uses monk fruit and erythritol, zero-calorie natural sweeteners that won't cause spikes in blood sugar.

"It's been fun to dream up new flavors with the Delish team, who continues to create next-level low-carb holiday recipes," Enlightened founder and CEO, Michael Shoretz said. "Our partnership gives us the opportunity to combine insights from the most popular recipes on Delish.com with the flavors we see our fans request to create the most decadent, delicious low-carb desserts in the grocery store."

"We created these new flavors based on what desserts our audience is most drawn to and can't wait for them to get a taste of Delish in their own kitchen," Joanna Saltz, Editorial Director of Delish, added. "The holiday season is one of our favorite times at Delish! Our readers come back every year not only to get their tried and true holiday classics, but also to find creative ways to give their favorite dishes a low-carb twist."

Pumpkin Cheesecake and Peppermint Brownie (MSRP $5.99) are available now on EatEnlightened.com and in-stores at Sprouts, HEB, Albertsons, Safeway, Woodman's Markets and Sendik's Food Market through the season or while supplies last.

About Enlightened

Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. One of the fastest-growing brands in the frozen dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first low-calorie, low-sugar ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Shoprite, Publix and Target. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good frozen desserts, including its dairy-free ice cream introduced in 2018, the Keto Collection in 2019, and Fruit Infusions in 2020. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened, Bada Bean Bada Boom and Cloud10.

For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com .

About Delish

Celebrating easy ways to incorporate the fun of food into everyday life, Delish.com is the destination for recipes, videos and the latest food news that get people excited to cook. Delish is the fastest-growing food media brand on the internet with more than 41 million unique monthly visitors and 5 billion video views a year. From turning their delicious recipes into life to reviewing the hottest trends, the site's popular short-form videos can rack up to 11 million views in just 24 hours and favorites have been shared hundreds of thousands of times. Delish features a broad range of exciting content covering the food and beverage industry, making the site a go-to source for people who love food. Delish.com is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst , a leading global, diversified media, information and services company.

