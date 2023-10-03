Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2023: Driving Change in Sustainability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is thrilled to present the highly anticipated 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, an esteemed recognition that celebrates visionary companies shaping a sustainable future through innovation. These organizations have skillfully harmonized business acumen with a moral responsibility, paving a path where prosperity seamlessly coexists with social and environmental accountability.

"At Frost & Sullivan Institute, we firmly believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to address the pressing global challenges we face today. Through their relentless pursuit of excellence, these organizations have not only demonstrated their commitment to sustainability but have also set new benchmarks for the industry. By actively seeking out innovative ways to minimize their environmental impact while maximizing their positive social contributions, they have propelled the world in the right direction, inspiring others to follow suit.," remarked Aroop Zutshi, Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Utilizing our proprietary, eight-step measurement-based methodology, supported by comprehensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, Frost & Sullivan Institute rigorously evaluated nominees to shortlist the winners. Our global think tank scrutinized diverse perspectives on how companies can enhance the global economy and improve the future of our planet. The selection process focused on critical performance indicators such as growth excellence, 'innovating to zero' on global priorities, customer value chain, and technological advancements. This ensures that the winners truly epitomize excellence in enlightened growth leadership.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute takes immense pleasure in congratulating all the winners of the 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for their outstanding contributions to their respective industries and society at large. In recognition of their remarkable achievements, these exceptional companies will be celebrated and honored at our prestigious awards banquet in the vibrant city of Prague on 15th November 2023.

Recipients: 
Adevinta
Aibel
Ambea
ams-OSRAM AG
AO World PLC
Aurubis AG
AUTO1 Group
AVEVA Group Limited
BKW
Cellnex
Constantia Flexibles
Daikin
Dermapharm Holding SE
DiaSorin S.p.A
Dolomiti Energia Holding SpA
EEVIA HEALTH OY
Einhell Germany AG
Elia Group
Embracer Group AB
EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
Eurofins Scientific
FARFETCH UK Limited
FinCo Fuel Group B.V.
Fluidra S.A
Genmab A/S
Gränges
Grupa Azoty
Harbour Energy
Hera Spa
HomeServe Limited
ICON plc
Ignitis Group
Infineon Technologies AG
Instalco AB 

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

