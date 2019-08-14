Enlightened Ice Cream Debuts Keto Collection

Today, Enlightened's Keto Collection becomes the lowest net-carb ice cream on the market, offering those following a ketogenic or low-carb lifestyle delicious ice cream without compromising on nutrition or texture. Enlightened is the first brand with national scale to launch a keto ice cream line, which will roll out in over 8,000 stores, including Weis, Sprouts, ShopRite, Wegmans, Hannaford, Whole Foods, Publix and more, by October.

Available in seven pints and four bars, each serving contains less than 1g sugar and only 1g net carbs and is made with real cream to deliver the high-fat, low-carb nutritional profile needed to stay in ketosis.

Like Enlightened's original pint and bar flavors, the Keto Collection is sweetened with monk fruit and erythritol, two zero-calorie natural sweeteners that won't spike blood sugar, an important element for a keto product.

"Enlightened's core belief is that everyone should be able to enjoy ice cream," Enlightened CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said. "We recognize that there are many paths to achieving a healthier lifestyle, so we are constantly working on new products and collections to satisfy a wide variety of nutritional needs. Last year, we launched Enlightened's dairy-free line, which introduced tasty and nutritious vegan ice cream to a growing health-conscious, plant-based audience. Now, we're excited to bring great-tasting ice cream to the rapidly growing keto community."

Enlightened's Keto Collection pint flavors include: Butter Pecan, Chocolate Glazed Donut, Coffee & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Mint Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Fudge and Red Velvet.

Enlightened's Keto Collection bar flavors include: Dark Chocolate, Marshmallow Peanut Butter, Mint Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip.

The Keto Collection pints are now available on EatEnlightened.com and in stores. Keto Collection bars will be available later this fall.

About Enlightened Ice Cream

Enlightened Ice Cream is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Food, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Enlightened is the fastest-growing brand in the better-for-you ice cream set with widespread distribution in stores like Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Shoprite, Publix, Target and many more. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened , Bada Bean Bada Boom and Cloud10 .

For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com .

