Enlightened Ice Cream's Seasonal Barista Collection Returns

"We introduced the Barista Collection for the first time last year, and those flavors quickly became some of our best-selling and most-requested pints through the season," Enlightened's CEO and founder Michael Shoretz said. "We're eager to bring Pumpkin Spice Latte and White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha back, and, this year, fans also have the option to order the collection directly to their doorstep through our new website."

A twist on autumn's signature coffee drink, Pumpkin Spice Latte is not your basic pint. This best-seller is pumpkin spice ice cream swirled with creamy ribbons of espresso and, at only 70 calories per serving, contains just a fraction of the calories in the traditional pumpkin spice latte.

White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha tastes like an ice cream version of your favorite coffee shop's peppermint mocha without all the sugar. This indulgent holiday classic, at just 90 calories per serving, is coffee ice cream with a creamy chocolate mint swirl and white chocolate chips in every bite.

Head to EatEnlightened.com or selection retailers nationwide, including Fairway, HEB, Market Basket, ShopRite, Sprouts and more, to get yours while supplies last. The Barista Collection flavors are available until the end of 2019.

About Enlightened Ice Cream

Enlightened Ice Cream is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. One of the fastest-growing brands in the better-for-you ice cream set, Enlightened is widely distributed in US stores, such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Shoprite, Publix, Target and more. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good ice cream, including its dairy-free and vegan line introduced in 2018 and The Keto Collection, the lowest net-carb ice cream on the market, which debuted in 2019. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened , Bada Bean Bada Boom and Cloud10 .



For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com .

SOURCE Enlightened Ice Cream

Related Links

http://www.EatEnlightened.com

