Enlightened, Inc. CEO featured in Franchise Journal Magazine

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antwanye Ford, President and CEO of Enlightened, Inc., was featured in Franchise Journal Magazine to discuss how he is leading his business through a global pandemic. The article, "2020 A Year of Perfect Change," outlines his thought process and the strategies he is taking to ensure the survival of his company. Enlightened is an award-winning company that provides Cyber Security, IT and management solutions to resolve complex business problems for federal, state, and local government agencies.

Ford goes into detail about the importance of organizations that support small businesses, such as the US Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC). This organization reflects the voice of Black Business across the country. The President's Circle, an offshoot of the USBC and created by the USBC President, addresses the concern of equity, business development, and employment in the Black community. In order achieve these objectives, they have held meetings with some of the largest businesses in the country.

In addition to participating in organizations that can provide support, Ford explains the necessity of businesses and individuals to be flexible. As a result of Covid-19, entities required virtual services comparable to the ones that they had been receiving pre-pandemic. In order to be successful, being able to pivot and address the concerns of the market is key. In doing so, you open the business to additional opportunities. In Enlightened's case, working with the USBC and being able to efficiently pivot during the pandemic afforded them the opportunity to become an Amazon Web Services partner.

"Amazon Web Services (AWS) is significant in support of Enlightened's mission to deliver scalable solutions to the federal, state and local governments, as well as the commercial sector, in both healthcare and life sciences projects," said Antwanye Ford, CEO of Enlightened.

As more opportunities arise, it is imperative not to forget to look internally. During 2020, Ford and the rest of the Enlightened team performed self-audits to monitor business processes and costs. As life as we knew it switched to a virtual format, there were costs still associated with being in person, such as rent for an unused office space and other fixed costs. Enlightened employees worked together to reduce expenses, streamline and automate manual processes, and improve communication across the company. As a result, a more efficient company was created and innovation is now ingrained into a culture of continuous improvement.

Read the article here: https://www.franchisejournal.com/february2021v

Media Contact:

Arielle Kozub

202-728-7190

[email protected]

SOURCE Enlightened, Inc.

Related Links

www.enlightened.com

