Enlightened Makes its Cannabis Industry Debut with Opening of Four Arkansas Dispensaries

ARKADELPHIA, Ark., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened announced the opening of four dispensaries today, serving communities throughout Arkansas, which had more than $143 million in medical cannabis sales – equating to 22,350 pounds – since the market opened in May 2019.

Enlightened's dispensaries include:



Arkadelphia Dispensary LLC (Enlightened – Cannabis for People - Arkadelphia ); 192 Valley Street, Caddo Valley, Arkansas

); 192 Valley Street, Caddo Valley, Big Fish of North Central Arkansas LLC (Enlightened – Cannabis for People - Heber Springs ); 3003 Highway 25B , Heber Springs, Arkansas

); 3003 Highway , Johnson County Dispensary LLC (Enlightened – Cannabis for People - Clarksville ); and 131 Massengale Road, Clarksville, Arkansas

); and 131 Massengale Road, River Valley Dispensary LLC (Enlightened – Cannabis for People - Morrilton ). 1601 Hwy 9 N, Morrilton, Arkansas

Additional Enlightened-branded stores will open around the country in the coming months.



Enlightened's mission is to create a comforting and inclusive environment for all cannabis users. The brand seeks to make cannabis products more accessible to patients, regardless of their experience with the plant, conveyed in its motto "Come as You Are." The dispensaries will emphasize the importance of cannabis education, with employees trained to speak about different strains and products to best fit the needs of patients.

"We are excited to serve the highest-quality medical cannabis to patients in an inviting environment with knowledge and professionalism," said Enlightened dispensary owners Lee Hatcher, Dr. Dewayne Goldmon, and Dr. Regina Thurman in a joint statement.

Pure Health Products, LLC (PHP) has been retained to manage the Arkansas locations' daily operations. Dusty Shroyer, who is heading the managed services team, said, "We are looking forward to welcoming Arkansas patients, giving them access to high-quality cannabis supplied by a team that cares about meeting each of their needs." Shroyer is also the COO of Revolution Global, a multi-state cannabis business, which also operates in Illinois, Florida, and Maryland and owns PHP via one of its subsidiaries.



For more information on Enlightened, please visit https://enlighteneddispensary.com/ .



About Enlightened

Enlightened is a national cannabis brand, with dispensaries currently based in Arkansas, Illinois, and Maryland, that focuses on empowering and educating all cannabis consumers. The Enlightened team is dedicated to bringing the best of the plant to all communities with trust, transparency and expertise, catering to each customer's individual needs. With a knowledgeable and welcoming staff to help provide a quality experience at every budget, Enlightened customers can enjoy a range of high-quality cannabis-infused products and beverages.

Enlightened Instagram: @EnlightenedDispensary

Enlightened Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ENLTND

Enlightened LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enlightened-dispensary



About Revolution Global

Based in Illinois, Revolution Global is an industry-leading, multi-state cannabis operator that is revolutionizing the way legal cannabis is scientifically designed, grown, sold, packaged, and consumed. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by genetic research, to produce superior cannabis medicine and a wide variety of cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods, from infused products and beverages to topicals. In addition to Illinois, Revolution also operates in Florida, Arkansas and Maryland. For more, visit www.revolutionenterprises.org .

