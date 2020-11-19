Enlightened Reaches Registered Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN)

WASHINGTON, DC., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened, Inc. is excited to announce it has reached Registered Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

As an APN Registered Consulting Partner who specializes in public and private sector programs, Enlightened is strategically positioned to deliver mission critical AWS solutions to government, education and commercial customers around the world.

"Amazon Web Services (AWS) is significant in support of Enlightened's mission to deliver scalable solutions to the federal, state and local governments, as well as the commercial sector, in both healthcare and life sciences projects." said Antwanye Ford, CEO of Enlightened.

Enlightened is an award-winning company that provides Cyber Security, IT and management solutions to resolve complex business problems for federal, state, and local government agencies. Enlightened holds GSA IT-70 and MOBIS schedule contracts and is certified as a HUBZone and Small Business by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Additionally, Enlightened is rated CMMI-DEV Level 3 and CMMI-SVC Level 2 by the CMMI Institute. For more information, please visit www.enlightened.com.

For more information, contact Antwanye Ford at 202-728-7190 or [email protected].

SOURCE Enlightened, Inc.

