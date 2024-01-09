Enlightened releases Frozen Yogurt Bark in Three Flavors

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened, known for their frozen treats, announces Frozen Yogurt Bark in three irresistible flavors - Triple Berry, Banana Peanut Butter, and Pineapple Coconut.

A snackable take on traditional frozen yogurt, Enlightened's Frozen Yogurt Bark is crafted with premium ingredients like Greek yogurt, premium chocolate, and freshly frozen fruit. The launch follows the successful release of Enlightened's frozen Greek yogurt bars and pints in 2023.

With 4 grams of protein and 110 calories or less per serving, Enlightened's Frozen Yogurt Bark is the ideal snack for any sweet craving.

Triple Berry: A Greek yogurt and white chocolate base, topped with freshly frozen strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.





A Greek yogurt and white chocolate base, topped with freshly frozen strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Banana Peanut Butter: A Greek yogurt and dark chocolate base, filled with peanut butter and topped with freshly frozen banana pieces.





A Greek yogurt and dark chocolate base, filled with peanut butter and topped with freshly frozen banana pieces. Pineapple Coconut: A Greek yogurt and white chocolate base, topped with fresh pineapple and sprinkled with shredded coconut.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Frozen Yogurt Bark to the growing frozen snacking category," said Michael Shoretz, CEO and founder of Enlightened. "This new line marks our continued commitment to providing exciting new treats that don't compromise on taste or nutrition."

Frozen Yogurt Bark (MSRP $6.99) is now available at Walmart and Raleys.

About Enlightened

Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. A pioneer in the better-for-you dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first light ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, ShopRite, Wegmans, Publix and Walmart. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative everyday treats, including light ice cream bars, Greek yogurt bars and pints, frozen yogurt bark, and no-sugar-added ice cream pints. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods after being inspired from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite treats. Beyond Better Foods includes Enlightened, Bada Bean Bada Boom and Fruit Riot. For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com

SOURCE Enlightened Ice Cream