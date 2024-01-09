Enlightened releases Frozen Yogurt Bark in Three Flavors

News provided by

Enlightened Ice Cream

09 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened, known for their frozen treats, announces Frozen Yogurt Bark in three irresistible flavors - Triple Berry, Banana Peanut Butter, and Pineapple Coconut.

A snackable take on traditional frozen yogurt, Enlightened's Frozen Yogurt Bark is crafted with premium ingredients like Greek yogurt, premium chocolate, and freshly frozen fruit. The launch follows the successful release of Enlightened's frozen Greek yogurt bars and pints in 2023.

Continue Reading
Enlightened releases Frozen Yogurt Bark in Triple Berry, Banana Peanut Butter, and Pineapple Coconut flavors.
Enlightened releases Frozen Yogurt Bark in Triple Berry, Banana Peanut Butter, and Pineapple Coconut flavors.

With 4 grams of protein and 110 calories or less per serving, Enlightened's Frozen Yogurt Bark is the ideal snack for any sweet craving.

  • Triple Berry: A Greek yogurt and white chocolate base, topped with freshly frozen strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.

  • Banana Peanut Butter: A Greek yogurt and dark chocolate base, filled with peanut butter and topped with freshly frozen banana pieces.

  • Pineapple Coconut: A Greek yogurt and white chocolate base, topped with fresh pineapple and sprinkled with shredded coconut.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Frozen Yogurt Bark to the growing frozen snacking category," said Michael Shoretz, CEO and founder of Enlightened. "This new line marks our continued commitment to providing exciting new treats that don't compromise on taste or nutrition."

Frozen Yogurt Bark (MSRP $6.99) is now available at Walmart and Raleys.

About Enlightened
Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. A pioneer in the better-for-you dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first light ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, ShopRite, Wegmans, Publix and Walmart. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative everyday treats, including light ice cream bars, Greek yogurt bars and pints, frozen yogurt bark, and no-sugar-added ice cream pints. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods after being inspired from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite treats. Beyond Better Foods includes Enlightened, Bada Bean Bada Boom and Fruit Riot. For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com

SOURCE Enlightened Ice Cream

Also from this source

All Within My Hands and Enlightened Team Up to Fight Hunger

All Within My Hands and Enlightened Team Up to Fight Hunger

Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH), and Enlightened have partnered in the fight against hunger with the release of their limited...
Enlightened Releases Rich and Creamy Greek Frozen Yogurt Pints

Enlightened Releases Rich and Creamy Greek Frozen Yogurt Pints

Enlightened is excited to announce the launch of a brand new product line, Greek Frozen Yogurt Pints. These pints are an upgraded version of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.