enlightenHer Launches Divorce Navigator: A Comprehensive Program Empowering Women to Navigate Divorce with Confidence

CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- enlightenHer, an emerging leader in financial education and mentorship for women, is proud to announce the launch of Divorce Navigator, a first-of-its-kind program designed to support women through the financial, emotional, and legal complexities of divorce. The course aims to equip women with the knowledge, tools, and expert guidance to manage one of life's most challenging transitions confidently.

Divorce is often a deeply overwhelming and isolating experience, and women typically bear the heaviest financial burden. Divorce Navigator provides a comprehensive approach that combines financial education, legal insights, and emotional support to help women make informed decisions during this critical time.

"No woman should have to face divorce without the right support," said Melana Carbary, CFP®, CLU®, CDFA®, and founder of enlightenHer. "Divorce Navigator was created to empower women with the resources and expert guidance they need to take control of their futures and avoid being financially disadvantaged."

About Divorce Navigator

Divorce Navigator is a step-by-step program that guides women through every stage of the divorce process. Whether participants are just beginning to consider divorce or are actively planning, the program offers the following key benefits:

Comprehensive Guidance: Divorce Navigator addresses the financial, legal, and emotional aspects of divorce, providing women with the clarity they need to navigate the process with confidence.

Divorce Navigator addresses the financial, legal, and emotional aspects of divorce, providing women with the clarity they need to navigate the process with confidence. Expert Insights: Led by a team of experienced professionals, including attorneys, financial advisors, and therapists, Divorce Navigator delivers insights from those who have guided countless women through divorce.

Led by a team of experienced professionals, including attorneys, financial advisors, and therapists, Divorce Navigator delivers insights from those who have guided countless women through divorce. Personal Empowerment: The program's enlightenHer framework helps women advocate for themselves, remain resilient, and make sound decisions for a brighter future.

Meet the Experts Behind Divorce Navigator

Divorce Navigator is led by a team of highly qualified professionals dedicated to supporting women during this pivotal time:

Heather Hetchler – Certified Life Coach and Money Mentor

Certified Life Coach and Money Mentor Ed Vargo , CFP®, CLU®, CDFA® – Founder and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®

Founder and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® Melana Carbary , CFP®, CLU®, CDFA® – Founder and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®

Founder and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® Jonetta Kapusta-Dorogi , JD - OSBA Family Relations Law Certified Specialist

OSBA Family Relations Law Certified Specialist Lynne Day , JD - Collaborative Divorce Attorney

Collaborative Divorce Attorney Bonnie Miller Ladds , LCSW, LISW - Certified Divorce Coach

Empowering Women Beyond Divorce

enlightenHer is not just committed to helping women through a divorce; the organization is dedicated to educating and empowering women at all stages of life. The launch of Divorce Navigator is a significant step in enlightenHer's mission to transform the narrative from "women who regret" to "women who empower."

"We believe there is no equality without financial equality," said Ed Vargo, founder of enlightenHer. "Divorce Navigator is more than a course; it's a community and a movement dedicated to helping women build the financial confidence they deserve."

Availability and Registration

Divorce Navigator is now open for enrollment. To learn more about the program and register, visit enlightenher.com/divorce-navigator .

About enlightenHer

enlightenHer is dedicated to providing money mentorship for women, offering guidance, community, and education to empower women to take control of their financial lives. With a team of financial, educational, and life mentors, enlightenHer is committed to helping women feel confident and capable in their financial decision-making.

