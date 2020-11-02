Enlightening Books on Education Featured in LibraryBub Selection for November

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, founded in 2015, is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. An industry first, it is imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service, which is working with all major libraries, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The November list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been very well received by independent critics and are already proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories, while the standout books have won awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Award-winning London novelist Candice Carty-Williams recalls the importance of books during her lonely childhood. "I just read all the time. That started when there was an incident that led to me being excluded from school. I went to Lewisham library instead. I read a lot of Judy Blume, Malorie Blackman, Sue Townsend. Those were my childhood reads that formed me." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is November's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

The Steep Side of the Marble by Jones Deady ISBN: 978-1950544202

Mystery & Thriller

Closer Than You Think (Book One of the Broken Minds series) by Lee Maguire ISBN: 978-0999411209

Dangerous Crossing by R. Douglas Clark ISBN: 978-1645401742

NON-FICTION

Business

Click to Transform: digital transformation game plan for your business by Kevin L. Jackson ISBN: 978-1943386901

Rearranging Change: how you market to an ever-changing world by Steve McChesney ISBN: 979-8632295680

Selling through Your Heart by Shirlene Reeves ISBN: 978-1944335953

The Six-Figure Freelancer: your roadmap to success in the gig economy by Laura Pennington Briggs ISBN: 978-1642011166

Crafts, Hobbies & Home

Charm: an amazing story of a little black cat by Leyla Atke ISBN: 978-1939484338

Education

Course Design Formula: how to teach anything to anyone online by Rebecca Frost Cuevas ISBN: 978-1732782310

Planning Today for Success Tomorrow: helping students choose their college or trade school major and career by Moses McCutcheon Jr. ISBN: 978-1432700133

Why I Love Homeschooling: 24 parents share the joys and challenges of educating their children at home by Brynn Steimle ISBN: 978-1734718409

Health, Family & Lifestyle

What Do I Do?: a step by step guide for friends and family to support anyone who has lost a child by Kimberly Calabrese ISBN: 978-1948604444

Health & Fitness

Feeling Good: living low toxin in community and everyday life by Cheryl Meyer ISBN: 978-1734385922

Outsmart Your Brain: the insider's guide to life-long memory by Ginger Schechter, Denise M. Kalos and Allison McKeany ISBN: 978-1734572421

Religion & Spirituality

Living in Christ, the Only Way to Live by Walter Albritton ISBN: 978-1698489490

Walking in the Wake of the Holy Spirit: living an ordinary life with an extraordinary God by Kathleen D. Mailer ISBN: 978-1999477011

Children's

The Little Book of Holiday Giving (Book Five of the Little Book series) by Zack Bush ISBN: 978-1735113074

"LibraryBub is a great click-and-forget option when it comes to accessing libraries," says medical author Judson Somerville. He adds that most people don't realize "how critical libraries are to increasing the exposure of your book. Far more people go to libraries than go to bookstores. I really appreciate that LibraryBub frees me to work on other areas knowing that the important area of libraries is taken care of for me."

Librarians are asked to visit http://librarybub.com to register for LibraryBub.

Independent publishers should go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

